Kate Hudson wows in figure-hugging gown to celebrate major 'honor' – wait 'till you see the pictures

When it comes to gracing a star-studded red carpet, Kate Hudson rarely misses the mark – and Thursday evening was no exception. The actress stunned at the 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest in an all-black ensemble that perfectly captured the essence of '90s minimalist chic.

Kate donned a black velvet gown from Greta Constantine's fall 2025 collection. The floor-length garment featured a high neckline, long sleeves and structured shoulders, while boasting a figure-hugging silhouette. Keeping with an elegant theme, the actress accessorized with a pair of pearl drop earrings for a look that oozed feminine flair.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson looked sensational in a black velvet gown

The 46-year-old styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with a side parting while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, contoured cheeks, and a bold red lip that perfectly matched her fresh manicure.

It was a night of celebrations for the star who won the TV Performance of the Year Award at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Festival for her role in Running Point. Following the event, Kate took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the day. The final image captured the star lifting up the trophy while lounging on a velvet green armchair.

© Getty Images for Newport Beach T Kate Hudson won a award

Kate captioned the post: "Thank you @nbtvfest for this honor. And to the one and only @drewtarver (my incredible show bro) for presenting me with this wonderful award."

Additional photos showed the actress graciously signing posters for fans who had eagerly gathered to meet her.

Kate's career

During the event, Kate participated in a live Awards Chatter podcast panel to discuss her rise to stardom. " ... Performing was always something I knew I was going to do," she shared.

"There was never a question, but really falling in love with the circus was something that I don’t think all kids actually have when they're on a set."

© Getty Images for Newport Beach T Scott Feinberg and Kate Hudson speaking at Newport Beach TV FEST

Kate recounted how her mom, Goldie Hawn, initially didn't allow her to act while she was still in school. It wasn't until Kate was 16 that she began to seriously audition for roles. The actress revealed that her stepdad, Kurt Russell, considered putting her forward for the role of a young girl in his 1996 film Escape from L.A.

"I went in and auditioned and got that part, and I sort of realized, 'Oh, this is when you start to make choices that will define your career.' And, 'Do I want to be defined by being Kurt’s daughter who got this part? No,'" she explained.

"[It doesn’t] matter if I got it because I was good enough – it would never be what people would ever think. And I knew that and was like, 'No, I can't.' So I ended up saying no to that, too."

Kate's recent red carpet looks

