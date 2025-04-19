Kate Hudson turns 46! Inside her major year from motherhood to glamorous red carpet moments

Kate Hudson is celebrating another trip around the sun – and what a remarkable year it’s been for the actress.

Not only has the 46-year-old returned to our screens in the hit Netflix series Running Point, but she's also managing a tight ship at home with her three children and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson has had a busy year

And that's not to mention the blonde bombshell's scene-stealing red carpet moments this year that have seen her grace in everything from a midnight blue Carolina Herrera ball gown at the Golden Globes to a golden Elie Saab Couture number for the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

To usher in the star's big day, HELLO! takes a look at Kate's successful year and what the future has in store for her as she turns 46.

Running Point

Running Point is a Netflix series executive produced and co-written by Mindy Kaling. The plot synopsis reads as follows: "When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business.

"Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her sceptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

"From the hitmaking team of Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy."

The show aired back in February and received a wave of positive reviews from fans.

Motherhood

Away from the spotlight, Kate is a doting mother to her three children – Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Kate has been joined by her mini-me daughter during recent star-studded events, with Rani attending the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert with her mom.

© Getty Images Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani

During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kate discussed her relationship with her daughter. "Rani is like my great critic," she shared.

She continued: "She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy, I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'Well maybe it'll be funny when you never see it'."

The actress also shared how her youngest child has inherited her passion for fashion. "She [Rani] just got a pair of high heels," said Kate.

© Instagram Kate and Rani share a close bond

"She puts them on first thing in the morning with her like pajamas. Rani is very much a Libra.

"Everything's very aesthetic and even like architecture, she'll walk into a building and she'll just be like 'the light is really amazing in here'," she added.

Pending wedding

Perhaps Kate's 46th year will be the time she decides to tie the knot with her fiancé of four years. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Kate shared her marriage plans. "The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained.

© Getty Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

She continued: "Well, I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party,' it’s the opposite. I’m like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it’s gonna cost so much money' and it’s just a lot."

Kate shared a glimpse into her dream wedding while appearing on the Table for Two podcast. "There's a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?" she explained.

"There's, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I'm going to come up with both."

Red carpet appearances

© Getty Bridal glam

© Getty Images Golden girl

© Getty Images Edwardian-style