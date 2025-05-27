Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's thigh-high leather boots are straight out of Goldie Hawn's wardrobe
Kate Hudson's thigh-high leather boots are straight out of Goldie Hawn's wardrobe
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" © Getty Images

Kate Hudson's thigh-high leather boots are straight out of Goldie Hawn's wardrobe

The singer performed at Bottlerock Music Festival

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson took sartorial notes from her mom Goldie Hawn this weekend as she rocked a stylish ensemble for her performance at Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa, California.

The 46-year-old oozed boho chic in an off-the shoulder white lace dress taken from Chloé's 2016 collection. The garment featured bat wing sleeves and was cut elegantly above the knee. Kate added two black leather belts adorned with silver hardware buckles that cinched her waist. The ensemble was completed with a pair of black, buttery leather thigh-high boots – a footwear choice that was no doubt inspired by her glamorous mom. 

Kate Hudson in white dress and leather boots© Getty Images
Kate looked sensational in a pair of thigh-high boots

Goldie is no stranger to a leather boot and sported a similar pair back in 2012 during her London book signing for 10 Mindful Minutes. The 79-year-old opted for an all-black look that featured an off-the-shoulder mini dress and a pair of matching stockings. 

For the festival, Kate added a pop of color to her look with a pair of blue lensed sunglasses while her luscious blonde locks were styled into beach waves. The singer's makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Kate Hudson in white dress and leather boots© Getty Images
The dress is from Choé's 2016 collection

Kate took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from the special day. She captioned the photo dump: "Wow wow! @bottlerocknapa knows how to do it! My very first festival performance and it was such a blast! Thanks for having us and thank you to everyone who came out."

The star performed her own songs as well as covers of "’Til Tuesday’s Voices Carry", "The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony" and "Filter's Take a Picture".

Shared fashion sense

The mother-and-daughter duo starred alongside each other in Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2022 Live Every Moment campaign. "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values," Kate shared in the press release.

Goldie Hawn in black dress and boots© Getty Images
Goldie Hawn wore a similar pair back in 2012

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

In an interview with E! News, Kate opened up about how her passion for fashion comes from her mom. "The best piece of fashion advice I got from my mom was to be comfortable. If you're not comfortable, you will not feel your best, nor have a fun time," she said.

During the chat, Goldie revealed that she takes fashion inspiration from her granddaughters. "My style icons are my granddaughters Rani Rose and Rio," she explained.

Kate and Goldie's most stylish moments

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn during "The Skeleton Key" London Premiere - Arrivals at Vue West End in London, Great Britain. © Fred Duval

Gold girls

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" © Getty Images

Big smiles

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala at Ron Burkleâs Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Family affair

The mother-and-daughter duo share a close relationship© Getty Images

Blonde bombshells

goldie hawn and kate hudson on red carpet© Getty Images

Red carpet appearances

