Kate Hudson displays endless legs in sheer dress for surprise appearance

Kate Hudson hit the stage in style as she made an unexpected appearance at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend. The 46-year-old joined Brothers Osborne during their set at the T-Mobile Mane Stage for a killer performance.

The singer looked sensational in a boho-style ensemble from Ulla Johnson's fall/winter 2025 collection for the event. Kate rocked a sheer black dress that featured a high neckline accented with a pussybow. The garment was adorned with polka dots while the airy sleeves and tiered skirt boasted a flowy silhouette.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and T.J Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach Music Festival

Kate's playful dress was layered over a lace leotard and paired with a black cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and gold statement earrings. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves courtesy of Marcus Francis, while her makeup was left glowing with a shimmery eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy, pink lip.

"This Mama got to put on her fancy Cowboygirl hat (what I called a Cowboy hat when I was 4 years old and never went back) and sing with my new favorite humans [Brothers Osborne]. Love these brothers so much! What a fun night!," she penned in her Instagram caption.

© Getty Images Kate looked sensational in a sheer polka dot dress

Upcoming film

Kate's appearance at the festival came after she shared a sneak peek of her upcoming film Song Sung Blue. The upcoming movie follows a husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute act, with Kate starring alongside Hugh Jackman as Claire Sardina.

The actress took to Instagram to share a still image from the film that is set to release in theatres on Christmas. The photo captures the couple making their debut at the keyboard, with Kate sporting a glamorous '70s perm and a glitzy red outfit.

Meanwhile, Hugh donned a black, sequined button-down top, and his hair was transformed into a poofy bob.

Mike and Claire Sardina were behind a Milwaukee tribute band to the "Sweet Carolina" singer. The couple was also the subject of a 2008 documentary on which the film is based.

Kate captioned the post: "Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond, led by our wonderful director @mybrewtube More love notes for everyone involved to come… but right now I am just so excited to share with you that we have a release date Song Sung Blue - only in theaters this Christmas."