Kate Hudson displays endless legs in sheer dress for surprise appearance
Kate Hudson wears a baby pink slip dress© Getty Images

The singer performed at Stagecoach

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson hit the stage in style as she made an unexpected appearance at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend. The 46-year-old joined Brothers Osborne during their set at the T-Mobile Mane Stage for a killer performance. 

The singer looked sensational in a boho-style ensemble from Ulla Johnson's fall/winter 2025 collection for the event. Kate rocked a sheer black dress that featured a high neckline accented with a pussybow. The garment was adorned with polka dots while the airy sleeves and tiered skirt boasted a flowy silhouette. 

Kate Hudson and T.J Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach Music Festival© Getty Images
Kate's playful dress was layered over a lace leotard and paired with a black cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and gold statement earrings. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves courtesy of Marcus Francis, while her makeup was left glowing with a shimmery eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy, pink lip.

"This Mama got to put on her fancy Cowboygirl hat (what I called a Cowboy hat when I was 4 years old and never went back) and sing with my new favorite humans [Brothers Osborne]. Love these brothers so much! What a fun night!,"  she penned in her Instagram caption.

Kate looked sensational in a sheer polka dot dress© Getty Images
Upcoming film

Kate's appearance at the festival came after she shared a sneak peek of her upcoming film Song Sung Blue. The upcoming movie follows a husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute act, with Kate starring alongside Hugh Jackman as Claire Sardina. 

The actress took to Instagram to share a still image from the film that is set to release in theatres on Christmas. The photo captures the couple making their debut at the keyboard, with Kate sporting a glamorous '70s perm and a glitzy red outfit. 

View post on Instagram
 

Meanwhile, Hugh donned a black, sequined button-down top, and his hair was transformed into a poofy bob.

Mike and Claire Sardina were behind a Milwaukee tribute band to the "Sweet Carolina" singer. The couple was also the subject of a 2008 documentary on which the film is based. 

Kate captioned the post: "Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond, led by our wonderful director @mybrewtube More love notes for everyone involved to come… but right now I am just so excited to share with you that we have a release date Song Sung Blue - only in theaters this Christmas."

