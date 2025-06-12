Gogglebox's Shirley Griffiths, 70, sparks wave of reaction with 'glamorous' bikini photo

Shirley and Dave Griffiths are taking a well-earned break from their filming commitments for Gogglebox, and their recent holiday snaps sparked quite the reaction from their followers.

The Caerphilly-based couple, who have been long-adored for their banter on the Channel 4 programme, have been on their summer holiday in Salou, Spain, and Dave posted a photo of his wife relaxing on the beach on a sun lounger.

Shirley, 70, beamed for the camera and looked totally relaxed on their sunny trip abroad. The TV star was smiling for the camera wearing a blue and white striped bikini with grey leggings, with a pink headband to keep her hair out of her face.

© Instagram Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirlie Griffiths are on holiday in Spain taking a break from the show after the series recently wrapped

Dave shared the photo on his Instagram and their fans were quick to heap compliments on Shirlie's sun-soaked snap.

"Looking good, Shirley! Love a bit of Salou," one wrote. Another said: "Very glamorous Shirl, is Dave getting the cocktails?"

A third added: "Enjoy she looks great," while a fourth said Shirley was looking fabulous.

© Tom Dymond/Shutterstock for NTA Dave and Shirley have been a part of the Gogglebox family for ten years

Shortly before they jetted to Spain, Shirley and Dave marked the end of the series with a gorgeous selfie of the pair of them holding up their drinks as they wrote: "Cheers everyone! You've been a pleasure xxxx."

The most recent series of Gogglebox wrapped to make way for the Celebrity version of the programme, which kicks off on Friday 13 June.

Shirley and Dave recently marked the end of the series View post on Instagram

Dave and Shirley Griffiths' life away from the show

Dave and Shirley have been married for over 40 years and have been a staple part of the Gogglebox family for ten years now.

The couple live in Caerphilly with their daughter Gemma and son Simon, who prefer to remain off-camera, but the husband and wife often share photos of their grown-up kids on their social media.

© Instagram Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox with their rarely-seen daughter

Recently, Dave shared a snap of their son Simon running the Caerphilly 10k with Dave joking in the caption: "Rather him than me."

Meanwhile, back in March, Dave took to his X account to share an adorable tribute to his wife to mark her 70th birthday.

© Instagram Dave and Shirley Griffiths film the show from their home in Caerphilly

Dave posted a sweet picture of the couple, with the caption: "Happy 70th to a lovely lady my wife #gogglebox #HAPPYBIRTHDAY xxx".

Fans of the couple flooded the comments with supportive messages. One wrote: "Happy Birthday Shirley!! Thank you for inviting us into your house and making us laugh for so long. You're both legends. I hope he treated you. All the best both".