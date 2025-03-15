Gogglebox 'legends' inundated with support following incredible milestone

Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox have been inundated with support after the Channel 4 stars shared a heartwarming post.

Taking to X on Friday night, formerly known as Twitter, Dave posted a sweet picture of the couple, with the caption: "Happy 70th to a lovely lady my wife #gogglebox #HAPPYBIRTHDAY xxx".

Fans of the couple flooded the comments with supportive messages. One wrote: "Happy Birthday Shirley!! Thank you for inviting us into your house and making us laugh for so long. You're both legends. I hope he treated you. All the best both".

Another penned: "Aww Happy Birthday Shirley honey. Hope you have had a wonderful say you fablus lady", while a third commented: "Happy birthday Shirley, cannot believe you're 70, are you sure you don't mean 60 Dave xxx".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Gogglebox Homes

Dave and Shirley, who have now been married for over 45 years, live together in Caerphilly, Wales, and share their cosy home with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu.

Dave and Shirley's luxurious home feature

Though Gogglebox viewers are certainly accustomed to seeing the inside of Dave and Shirley's living room each week, there's a lesser-seen part of the couple's home that is absolutely stunning.

In a picture shared to the couple's official Instagram account, which now boasts nearly 200,000 followers, the pair inadvertently revealed this fancy feature.

With a beaming selfie encouraging fans to watch Gogglebox, fans spotted their skylight, filling their kitchen-diner with light.

Dave and Shirley have a skylight in their kitchen

In the caption, they penned: "Happy #gogglebox Friday everyone see you later on #channel4television hope you enjoy xxx."

Beside the window in the roof, there were two lights, allowing their space to remain fully illuminated after dark.

The selfie also revealed a gorgeous rustic bookcase, filled with ornaments including a wooden sign reading: "home".

Dave and Shirley's garden

The Gogglebox stars' outdoor space is perfectly aligned with the theme of the rest of their home: small but stylish.

Dave wasn't too pleased about their artificial grass

As well as a patio, Dave and Shirley have a small patch of artificial grass, with which Dave revealed he wasn't at all pleased.

Writing online, he penned: "@tesco can you explain why 5 rolls of artificial grass bought at your caerphilly store all from the same box have a distinct colour difference, really annoyed await your explanation," he wrote.