Gogglebox's Izzi Warner shocks fans as she unveils amazing lockdown makeover Sister Ellie was a big fan of her look!

Gogglebox favourite Izzi Warner showed off her lockdown makeover on Sunday – and fans couldn't believe her amazing transformation.

The Channel 4 star – who appears on the reality show alongside sister Ellie Warner – wowed in a sexy satin shirt and ripped jeans as she struck a pose on the street. One person in particular was a big fan of the look… read on to see her sibling Ellie's reaction!

Gogglebox's Izzi looked incredible just five months after giving birth

The mother-of-two, 27, looked absolutely stunning in her date night look as she enjoyed a rare evening out with her long-term partner.

Izzi – who is a doting mum to children Bobby, five, and Bessie, five months – added a pair of strappy heels to complete her glam evening attire.

She captioned the snap: "Feeling windswept like Beyoncé, the best of a bad bunch when all you have is your bf to take pictures Not had my lockdown hair cut yet @elliewarnerhair needs to get on the case."

Izzi's post was met with a chorus of flattering comments from her followers. "You look amazing", one shared while another posted, "I just had a baby 5 days ago and your now I’m my inspiration to lose my baby weight. You look fab!! Xx".

Sibling and best friend Ellie was also full of praise, penning, "Skinny Minnie" in the comments section. We love the girls' supportive relationship!

Obsessed with Izzi's super simple date night look? We've tracked down a similar satin blouse on ASOS – and it's just £28. Just team with fitted jeans and a casual heel and you're good to go!

Long Sleeve Satin Shirt, £28.00, ASOS

Izzi and her sister Ellie are firm favourites with Gogglebox viewers and have been a part of the Channel 4 show since 2015. We're obsessed with their relatable love of snacks, candid comments about their other halves and hilarious sibling banter.

