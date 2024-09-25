Jennifer Garner is glowing in tight fitted black dress at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Garner was the epitome of elegance at Tuesday's Dior Spring 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week, proving that she will always be a style icon.

The Alias actress stepped out in a simple black dress, reaching her calves, cinched at the waist with a black belt that showcased her athletic figure.

She completed the look with a tweed jacket placed on her shoulders, a black purse, and black Mary Jane heels with white detailing. She opted to wear her glossy brown hair down and wore a simple yet stunning makeup look.

The show, held at the Musée Rodin in Paris, welcomed a slew of famous faces, including Jennifer's seat buddy, Rosamund Pike.

The 52-year-old has been a staple at Paris Fashion Week this year after helping her eldest daughter, Violet, move to Yale to begin her college adventure.

As Jennifer helped her daughter settle into the Connecticut college, she was joined by her ex-husband and Violet's father, Ben Affleck. The pair also share Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

© WWD Jennifer stunned at the Dior Spring 2025 fashion show

This comes after Ben split with his wife of two years, Jennifer Lopez, in August this year. The couple had previously dated from 2002 until their breakup in 2004 and went on to marry other people before reconciling in 2021.

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben from 2005 until their divorce in 2017 and has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018.

However, the 13 Going On 30 actress revealed to Vanity Fair that her love for Ben will always remain despite going their separate ways.

© Pascal Le Segretain The mother of three has been a staple at Paris Fashion Week this year after moving her daughter into college

"It was a real marriage. It wasn't for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work," she began.

"I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she continued. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

She described the difficulties of navigating his personality to the publication. "He's the most brilliant person in any room," she said.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2005

"The most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

"It's not Ben's job to make me happy. The main thing is these kids— and we're completely in line with what we hope for them," she finished.

© Getty Images Jennifer shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with Ben

For his part, Ben has nothing but kind words to say about the mother of his children. "I am a giant fan of Jennifer," he told CBS This Morning in 2016. "She's just a fabulous person. She's just a wonderful person."

"She's a great mother. She's a real talent. She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."