Jennifer Garner shows off fabulous physique in skintight leather look

Jennifer Garner infused her sartorial agenda with surly leather as she stepped out for Apple TV+ Press Day at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 3.

The actress donned an olive-green blouse with an elegant tie-front detail, paired with a black leather midi skirt and pointed-toe heels featuring an ankle strap. Jennifer's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

Jennifer stars in and executive produces the Apple TV thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me. The actress portrays the character Hannah Hall, a woman who develops an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, after her husband mysteriously vanishes.

© AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Garner looked stunning in a leather skirt

Season two, which is based on Laura Dave's New York Times bestselling sequel novel, The First Time I Saw Him, sees Hannah's husband Owen return after spending five years on the run. She's joined by Angourie Rice as Bailey while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Owen. The show is produced by 20th Television alongside Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.

The eight-part second season arrives on Apple TV on 20 February. New episodes will be released every Friday until 10 April.

© AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Garner attended the Apple TV Press Day in Santa Monica

HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us about the upcoming season. "Not only is the show based on Laura Dave's instant New York Times bestselling sequel novel, but it's produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which has an impressive drama slate, including The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Where the Crawdads Sing. It's safe to say viewers are in safe hands!" she said.

Jennifer's sculpted physique

The star's toned figure is courtesy of her no-nonsense morning routine that combines wellness rituals with exercise. Before 9am, the 53-year-old has already completed a dance-cardio workout, responded to emails for her work projects, and taken her kids to school. "I love my early mornings," she told Marie Claire.

© Instagram Jennifer is incredibly fit

"I realised that I had pursued strength and stamina at the expense of mobility, so I’m incorporating things I haven’t done in so long, like yoga. I have to back up to go forward," she shared.

Jennifer's fitness regime blends The Limit with Beth Nicely with gyrotonics, which she calls her "favorite". Gyrotonics is a low-impact movement system that uses specialized equipment to enhance the body's natural, three-dimensional spiralling and circular motions. It improves spinal flexibility, functional strength, and overall balance by linking movement with breath, creating greater energy, core strength, and mind-body awareness.