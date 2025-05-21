Why I’m obsessed with Jennifer Garner’s clogs and socks combo for summer

Gone are the days when dainty pumps and modest sandals dominated our summer wardrobes – 2025 marks the renaissance of the ugly dad shoe, and I have to admit, I’m totally here for it.

And who better to lead the charge on this season’s hottest footwear trend than Jennifer Garner herself? The actress’s sock-and-clog combo has been on my sartorial radar ever since she stepped out in a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs back in December.

© GoffPhotos.com Jennifer Garner paired Birkenstock Boston Clogs with socks

Jennifer was spotted sporting a comfy ensemble while on a stroll in Los Angeles. The casual look featured a cozy black sweater layered beneath a puffer vest and a pair of matching lounge pants. The effortless ensemble was completed with a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a pair of classic Birkenstock Boston Clog in a caramel hue worn snugly over white socks.

While the star favored them during the winter months, I’d argue these open-back shoes are just as perfect for warmer weather. For starters, they’re incredibly easy to slip on – and that’s a major win in the summer when you simply want to slip on shoes with ease. Their contoured cork footbeds provide exceptional comfort, gradually molding to the natural shape of your feet. These clogs feature an adaptable strap adorned with a metal buckle and a premium suede upper.

© GC Images Gigi Hadid is also a fan of Birkenstock clogs

Jennifer's simple style hack of teaming these divisive shoes with a pair of socks ensures that your feet won't get sweaty against the cork-latex footbed. And they’re not just practical — clogs have cemented their place on the fashion frontlines and claimed a prime spot on my shoe rack.

© Instagram/@_lou.lou.lou The shoe has become a staple in It-girl wardrobes

How I style clogs

I invested in a pair last summer, and it seems my fashion forecast was spot on. The shoe is super versatile – perfect for channeling my inner explorer in denim shorts and a bikini top by day, then dressing up a bold summer dress for a chic European getaway by night.

© mariasarabi Birkenstock Boston Clogs are my go-to summer shoe

In a bid to embody Jennifer, I first debuted them while on a wander around Rodeo Drive during a summer trip to Los Angeles. I opted for a pair in a stunning suede taupe hue and styled them with a pair of white linen trousers secured with a brown crochet belt, a white Tank Air vest top, and a blue-denim vintage Guess shoulder bag. Naturally, I topped off the look with a pair of oversized vintage Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses – the perfect finishing touch to channel my inner Hollywood starlet.

Clogs don’t just bring a dose of nostalgic dad charm – they’ll keep you stepping out in style all season long, no matter the occasion.