Victoria Beckham looks amazing in heavily pregnant retro swimsuit photo

Victoria Beckham has long been a style muse and, now, it seems her fans can take swimsuit inspiration from the fashion designer – especially in pregnancy.

On Sunday, Victoria's football legend husband, David, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his personal collection to mark Father's Day. Among them was an unearthed snap of Victoria while she was pregnant.

The former Spice Girl, now 51, posed on a beach in the 2000s wearing a dark swimsuit which gathered at the bust to create a bump-skimming silhouette. In the black and white photo, she also wore her brunette hair long and styled in a ponytail.

"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what…," David captioned the photos. "Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.."

Fans were quick to praise Victoria's chic pregnancy look. "Love that you have put Victoria’s pregnancy photo at the end. Happy Father’s Day," wrote one of David's followers, while another added: "Beautiful family. How beautiful & glowing is our Queen VB pregnant."

Victoria's pregnancy style file

Unsurprisingly, fashionista Victoria curated a fabulous wardrobe throughout all four of her pregnancies.

One of VB's most iconic pregnancy looks came in 2011 when she and David attended the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.

Victoria, who was pregnant with her now-13-year-old daughter Harper at the time, designed her own outfit – a navy boat-neck shift dress teamed with the highest platformed heels and a bold hat which perched on the front of her head.

Platformed heels were somewhat of a staple in her pregnancy wardrobe with Victoria rocking a nude pair to support American Idol creator Simon Fuller as he received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

Earlier, Victoria had been a fan of an all-black look. While pregnant with Romeo, now 22, the star was spotted in London rocking a pair of low-rise jeans to accommodate her blossoming bump and a matching bomber jacket.

In 1998, while pregnant with Brooklyn, Victoria even performed onstage with the Spice Girls in a similar bump-baring outfit.

Victoria's 2025 Father's Day look

This year, Victoria celebrated her own father, Anthony Adams, as well as her husband with a dinner at La Petite Maison in London.

The Beckham matriarch wore a taupe pencil skirt with patent red stilettos to match her red polo top.