Harper Beckham could be a ballerina in lovely party dress

Harper Beckham proved that she is her mother Victoria's style protege on Saturday night as the pair stepped out for a lavish evening in London.

Stylish Harper, 13, showed she is a fashionista in the making while attending a performance of Alice in Wonderland at the Royal Opera House, wearing a look that had her looking like a ballerina herself.

The sweet party dress was grey in hue and made from satin that is one of her most-worn styles by her mother's fashion label. The lovely dress was a masterclass in minimal styling as Harper accessorised with just one gold bangle.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoyed an evening at the ballet

Her long hair surpassing her shoulders, Harper posed with her mother who looked equally stylish in a black top and checked bottoms. "Special night at the ballet," Victoria remarked afterwards. "Love you Harper."

Harper's favourite dress

Harper's satin slip dress has become somewhat of a staple of her blossoming wardrobe.

© Instagram Harper Beckham posed with mum Victoria and Ken Paves during a launch party in Dubai

She was last seen wearing the exact number for a photo with her mother and celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves as the trio celebrated Victoria's exclusive capsule collection with luxury retailer Ounass in Dubai.

The Beckham daughter paired the gown with a black clutch while the silvery dress coordinated with her mother who wore an asymmetrical midi style in the same hue.

© GC Images Harper was so stylish during Paris Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Harper rocked the dress in chocolate brown as she and dad David left their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

© Instagram Harper also has the dress in ruby red

The father-daughter pair were the epitome of a stylish duo as Harper carried a matching chocolate brown bag and David rocked black tie.

Victoria's comments on Harper's style

Harper's stylish ways are not lost on her fashion designer mother.

© Instagram Harper Beckham stole the show in a black slip dress during her father's 50th birthday

Last year, former Spice Girl Victoria told the Telegraph of Harper's slip dresses: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Getty Images The teen is a budding fashion and beauty star

