Victoria Beckham resurfaces as she proves how to wear high-waisted jeans in your 50s

Victoria Beckham has long been a style muse, and her recent low-key outing proved that her impeccable sartorial taste only continues to evolve for the better.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, was spotted on an under-the-radar stroll in Paris sporting a fabulous pair of flared jeans that showed her fans how to style the high-waisted into their fifties.

Victoria teamed her dark-wash denim with a red polo-neck top with short sleeves, which was tucked into her jeans to accentuate her cinched waist. Though the length of her jeans covered her shoes, her elongated silhouette suggested she was wearing heels.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham returned in flared jeans

For accessories, the wife of former England footballer David hung a purple-toned brown handbag by Hermès and carried a camel-hued cardigan. Rounding off her glamorous look, the mother of four slid on a pair of oversized shades and rocked a baby pink stiletto manicure.

© GC Images Victoria offered a style masterclass

For hair, VB rocked a wavy bob – a major departure from the long mermaid waves she has styled out in recent months.

Victoria's denim collection

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Victoria has headed out on a number of occasions in head-turning jeans.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wore fitted jeans in China

In 2018, the star was seen with her son, Brooklyn Beckham, in New York City, opting for a more casual ensemble as she teamed a pair of low-key rolled-hem mom jeans with a navy turtleneck sweater.

© Getty Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are seen in New York City

She elevated her all-blue look with burgundy accessories, adding a pair of leather ankle boots and a matching bag.

Earlier, VB opted for a pair of dark-wash skinnies styled with platformed boots and a fur coat for a day in Beijing, China.

© Getty Check out Victoria's noughties look!

Jeans have long been a staple of Victoria's wardrobe, particularly in the noughties. In 2003, she made a statement during the UK launch of Rocawear at Selfridges in a high-shine blue satin bomber jacket and a pair of eye-catching ripped flared jeans with a low-rise waist and strappy heels.

Victoria's recent outing

Prior to her solo Parisian outing earlier this week, Victoria was spotted at the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Philanthropy in New York.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham matched at TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York

She was a vision in a black suit teamed with a simple white shirt in a his and hers fashion moment with husband David.