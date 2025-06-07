Victoria Beckham resurfaces in her shortest dress of 2025

Victoria Beckham has refrained from posting pictures of herself on Instagram for quite some time now, ever since the alleged 'rift' between the former Spice Girl's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, hit headlines.

But on Friday, the fashion designer shared a gorgeous picture of herself and her favourite facialist, Melanie Grant, wishing the beauty expert a happy birthday.

VB looked nothing short of sensational in her uber-short dress, which was of the blazer variety. Proving once again that high hemlines can absolutely be worn in your 50s, the mother-of-four donned the style, which, of course, was from her eponymous fashion line.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria wore a short, blazer dress as she wished her pal a happy birthday

The singer-turned-fashion opted for classic black with this look; she paired her super high hemline (which is the shortest she's worn this year) with opaque tights and matching stiletto heels. With her new, 2025 ultra-long mermaid hair, the 51-year-old has never looked more chic.

Victoria's skincare bestie

Melanie Grant and VB are longtime friends. The skincare specialist is Victoria's number one facialist. The Australian-born expert has been helping Victoria achieve her dream skin ever since she paid her a visit at her flagship store in Sydney during a trip in October 2018.

Victoria credits Emily Grant for her glowing skin

In a previous interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria raved about Melanie's work, saying: "Honestly, the most amazing facial I have ever had."

The Beckham 'feud'

The family tension between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn, has been dominating headlines of late. The famous family has not commented or engaged in discussions about the alleged rift publicly.

© Getty Images Brooklyn adhered to the 'feud' earlier this week

However, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola hinted at the ongoing speculation about their family in an interview with Glamour, this week, sharing that it was difficult to ignore the noise at times.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham is currently not speaking to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

"People are always going to talk. What matters is that we're happy together," the Cloud23 founder told the publication. Budding actress Nicola added that it wasn't "always easy" to ignore the whispers, and that she wanted to set the record straight.

© Nicola Peltz/Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola seem inseparable

"On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us," she said. "When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. It's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."