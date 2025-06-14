How will Victoria Beckham’s life change after David’s knighthood?

This year, football fans and fashionistas have also been looking closely at the King’s birthday celebrations, since David Beckham has been named in King Charles' Birthday Honours List.

After weeks of speculation, it finally happened: David Beckham has been knighted for his services to sport and charity and is now officially Sir David Beckham. But what does that mean for his wife, Victoria?

Will it be Lady Beckham?

© Instagram Victoria celebrated David's knighthood in a beautiful way

As the wife of a Knight, Victoria will be allowed to change her name and could now officially be known as Lady Victoria Beckham. It remains to be seen if she will change her name.

Nothing else should change for the former popstar, but Victoria is more than just a Lady by proxy.

She herself was the recipient of an OBE back in 2017 for her services to British fashion, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she was waiting, or perhaps hoping, to receive her very own Damehood one day.

The Beckhams' royal link

© Getty David Beckham is now Sir David Beckham

The Beckhams are, of course, already part of the British elite, as they are usually invited to royal weddings and formal functions.

The honour comes with numerous unspoken privileges, including access to a very close-knit group of people, as well as a few more practical ones.

For example, from now on, David Beckham and his family will have access to the Chapel of Knights Bachelor, in St Paul's Cathedral, which they will be entitled to use for weddings, christenings and memorial services.

What about David and Victoria's children?

© Gareth Cattermole The couple share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

The knighthood doesn’t change anything for the couple’s four children as the honour is not hereditary, but they all seem to be very proud of their dad's achievement.

Romeo shared a picture of himself with his dad on his Instagram stories, captioned “So so proud of you”.

Cruz also took to Instagram to praise David, posting a picture of the former footballer saying, “Sir David Beckham has a nice ring to it”, and a sweet, “I’m so proud dad I love you”.

© Getty Images David and Victoria meeting the King

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have yet to comment. The newly appointed Sir and Lady are rumoured to still be estranged from their first son due to their difficult relationship with his American wife.

This year has already been a whirlwind of emotions for the iconic British couple, but Sir Beckham still has to officially kneel in front of the King – or another high-ranking member of the Royal Family – to be touched on the shoulder with a sword.

On our side, we can’t wait to see what Lady Victoria will choose to wear for this incredible occasion.