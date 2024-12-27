Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's legs go on forever in fishnet stockings
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham's legs go on forever in fishnet stockings
Victoria Beckham in strapless black and white dress© Getty

Victoria Beckham's legs go on forever in fishnet stockings

David and Victoria posed with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper  on Christmas Day

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
36 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas in style alongside her four children - and looked better than ever.

The former Spice Girl, 50, posed for a set of festive snaps alongside her husband David, 49, and their four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, wearing a black mini blazer dress.

The Beckhams at Christmas© Instagram
The Beckhams celebrated in style

Her mini dress featured structured shoulders with a pair of fishnet stockings and pointed-toe pumps. Her hair was worn in her iconic graduated bob with blonde strands through the front.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's twinning fashion moments

"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much," penned the fashion designer. 

Victoria poses on green chaise in black dress and fishnets© Instagram
Victoria donned fishnets last October

Victoria was last seen wearing fishnets in October 2023 when she headed out to celebrate Victoria Beckham Beauty and VB Fragrance in New York City.

Stylish genes

Teen fashionista Harper looked so sweet in a strapless black dress while Victoria's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham looked so chic in a red corset top and a black leather blazer.

Nicola in a red satin corset posed with brooklyn© Instagram
Nicola looked so festive in a red satin corset

In a photo featuring their towering Christmas tree, ex-footballer David posed with his sons who looked just like him in smart ensembles.

David posed with three sons© Instagram
David posed with his lookalike sons on Christmas Day

Victoria's festive attire

Just hours before, Victoria shared a rare photo in a more relaxed look alongside her husband. The fashion icon cuddled up to ex-Manchester United star David in matching green and white striped pajamas as she wrote: "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us."

The couple wore matching festive pyjamas © Instagram
The couple wore matching festive pyjamas

Meanwhile, the 'Wannabe' singer got dressed up for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during the Qatari state visit in the most sensational navy gown featuring dramatic shoulders, a ruched knot across the waist, and long sleeves.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham posing on the stairs© Instagram
Victoria and David Beckham looked glamorous in their Christmas Eve photo

Victoria's slinky looks 

The mother of four has made donning slinky dresses a habit of late. The Beckham matriarch oozed elegance in her 'Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown' which featured a cowl neckline and a floral embroidered on the hip. 

Victoria tried on the beautiful liquid gown adorned with black florals© Instagram
Victoria tried on the beautiful liquid gown adorned with black florals

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine 

Fans also adored her burgundy slip dress teamed with coordinating plum-hued heels.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More