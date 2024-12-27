Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas in style alongside her four children - and looked better than ever.

The former Spice Girl, 50, posed for a set of festive snaps alongside her husband David, 49, and their four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, wearing a black mini blazer dress.

© Instagram The Beckhams celebrated in style

Her mini dress featured structured shoulders with a pair of fishnet stockings and pointed-toe pumps. Her hair was worn in her iconic graduated bob with blonde strands through the front.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's twinning fashion moments

"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much," penned the fashion designer.

© Instagram Victoria donned fishnets last October

Victoria was last seen wearing fishnets in October 2023 when she headed out to celebrate Victoria Beckham Beauty and VB Fragrance in New York City.

Stylish genes

Teen fashionista Harper looked so sweet in a strapless black dress while Victoria's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham looked so chic in a red corset top and a black leather blazer.

© Instagram Nicola looked so festive in a red satin corset

In a photo featuring their towering Christmas tree, ex-footballer David posed with his sons who looked just like him in smart ensembles.

© Instagram David posed with his lookalike sons on Christmas Day

Victoria's festive attire

Just hours before, Victoria shared a rare photo in a more relaxed look alongside her husband. The fashion icon cuddled up to ex-Manchester United star David in matching green and white striped pajamas as she wrote: "Hope everyone had a wonderful day!! Kisses from all of us."

© Instagram The couple wore matching festive pyjamas

Meanwhile, the 'Wannabe' singer got dressed up for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during the Qatari state visit in the most sensational navy gown featuring dramatic shoulders, a ruched knot across the waist, and long sleeves.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham looked glamorous in their Christmas Eve photo

Victoria's slinky looks

The mother of four has made donning slinky dresses a habit of late. The Beckham matriarch oozed elegance in her 'Asymmetric Draped Cami Gown' which featured a cowl neckline and a floral embroidered on the hip.

© Instagram Victoria tried on the beautiful liquid gown adorned with black florals

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham raids mum Victoria's luxury makeup bag for £160 beauty routine

Fans also adored her burgundy slip dress teamed with coordinating plum-hued heels.