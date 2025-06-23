Heather Graham, 55, looks ageless in tight-fitting dress after revealing the secret to her youthful looks

Heather Graham looked effortlessly radiant as she graced the red carpet at the Filming Italy Festival in the picturesque coastal town of Santa Margherita di Pula over the weekend.

The 55-year-old actress, who has long been admired for her age-defying beauty and graceful presence, stunned in a sleek white gown that hugged her figure and featured a daring plunging neckline.

The Boogie Nights star let her golden blonde hair fall in soft waves, parted just slightly off-centre, while her makeup added to the sultry look with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a luminous complexion..

Heather, who has long prioritised wellness and self-care, has never shied away from sharing her philosophy on ageing with grace.

© Getty Images Heather Graham attends the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet

"I think what matters most is how you feel inside. Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life," she recently told Retreat. "What other people think of you is none of your business. If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you."

She added: "Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people." It’s a mantra that seems to shape her entire lifestyle. Heather, who doesn’t drink or take drugs, believes her clean living has been key to her youthful appearance.

© Getty Images Heather looks incredible for her age

"I get a lot of sleep. Eating healthy makes me feel good. I like cooking for myself and other people. And I love it when people cook for me," she shared. "Basically, I like eating!"

The star is also a firm believer in daily affirmations and nurturing her inner voice. "I work on strengthening my inner loving parent muscle, so I can be supportive and loving to myself," she explained. "One of my affirmations is: 'This is the best time of my life.'"

© Instagram Heather's healthy lifestyle has kept her in incredible shape

Speaking to People earlier this year, Heather revealed that her outlook has only improved with age. "I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter," she said. "Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."

So how does the Hangover actress stay so calm and centred? Her answer is refreshingly simple. "I just enjoy the simple things in life — like sleeping, eating, my friends, things like that. I love meditating."

She’s also found joy in blending relaxation with movement. "I like going on yoga retreats because, to be honest, I love just being by the ocean," she shared. "So, anytime I'm at the ocean, I just feel happier."

© Heather Graham Heather Graham relaxes on the beach in a red bikini

When she’s in need of a reset, Heather turns to nature for solace. "I like to go out in nature, go to the beach, look at the ocean, go on a hike, go into the mountains, look at the trees."

Her commitment to wellness includes a dedicated fitness regime and thoughtful eating. Over the years, Heather has been open about her passion for yoga, Pilates, and her sugar-free lifestyle. "I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. Then I do Pilates."

She also explained that cutting out sugar has had a major impact on how she feels. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically," she said. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."