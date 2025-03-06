Heather Graham, 55, is a beach goddess in skimpy bikinis - see the pictures

Boogie Nights star Heather Graham has shared a series of stunning beach pictures after enjoying a yoga retreat in Mexico.

"Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum," Heather captioned the carousel tagging Monica Jaggi Yoga and Rima Rabbath, the owners of SOUK Studio in New York City as well as several friends.

© Heather Graham Heather poses in a brown bikini at yoga retreat

In the pictures Heather stood in a series of stunning locations, showing off her toned figure.In one snap, Heather rocked a chocolate brown bikini standing in a gorgeous hotel room with wooden floorboards and a stone wall to reflect the natural environment.

In another she wore a gorgeous baby blue halter neck with tied bottoms as she enjoyed a stroll along the beach, and another in a fire engine red version that she sported as she soaked up the shine in front of gorgeous palm trees and blue skies.

© Heather Graham Heather relaxes on the beach in a red bikini

Heather has credited an insane amount of sleep, a sugar-free diet, and plenty of yoga for her incredible physique – and her dedication to her health certainly shows in her appearance, with the actress often causing a stir among her followers when she shares sizzling bikini photos on social media.

Even in December during a snowy New Year break in Wyoming Heather bared all as she posed in a skimpy blue bikini while enjoying the chilly weather in a hot tub.

© Heather Graham Heather is a big fan of the biini picture

"Happy New Year! Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes," she wrote. "I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year. Thanks @drdendy for treating me to @emsculptneo and @emface to kick off my muscle goals."

Heather favors a triangle cup and high-leg bottoms that help to accentuate her features including her stunning legs which she keeps toned thanks to a steady routine of yoga and pilates.

© Getty Images Heather looked gorgeous at the L'Agence Holiday Dinner at a private residence

In April 2024 she told NewBeauty that sleep is her core beauty tip.

"I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever. I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she said.

Revealing just how much sleep she aims for each night, she told The Guardian in 2016: "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."