Heather Graham is a blonde bombshell in striking red dress
Heather Graham is a blonde bombshell in striking red dress

The Hangover actress posed for a snap with boyfriend John de Neufville

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Heather Graham looked ravishing in red as she stepped out for the screening of her film Chosen Family at the San Diego International Film Festival on Friday.

The Hangover star, 54, posted a series of snaps on Instagram Stories in a scarlet strapless number, with a matching red lip and metallic heeled sandals.

Heather's blonde tresses were styled in loose waves, and she opted for a glamorous winged eyeliner makeup look.

The actress was joined by proud boyfriend John de Neufville for one photo, who sported a blue blazer, a pale blue shirt and indigo jeans. The pair have been dating since 2022.

Heather wrote and directed comedy-drama Chosen Family, which also stars Julia Stiles, Thomas Lennon and John Brotherton.

Heather Graham wearing red dress© Instagram / @imheathergraham
Heather stunned in red midi dress with matching crimson lipstick

In the movie, Heather plays yoga teacher Ann, who is trying to find inner peace despite having a manic family, a chaotic dating life and inability to say no that keeps her busy trying to fix everyone else's problems.

Chosen Family had its world premiere at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 17, where Heather wowed in another red ensemble, with a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing, which highlighted her toned figure.

Heather Graham wearing red dress with boyfriend John© Instagram / @imheathergraham
Heather with her beau John

Heather has been travelling across the US to promote her movie, including the Miami Film Festival, where she took part in a Q&A with Kristen Sanchez.

Heather Graham wearing red dress at Santa Barbara International Film Festival© Getty
Heather at the world premiere of Chosen Family at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Last month, the Boogie Nights star headed to Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico for a sun-soaked vacation. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram, Heather looked incredible in an array of bikinis and beachwear as she posed by the beach and wading through an infinity pool.

Heather is enjoying a lavish vacay in Mexico© Instagram
Heather enjoyed a lavish vacay in Mexico

Heather showed off her skills as she joined a yoga retreat, impressively performing a forearm balance pose.

Later this year she will star in a new Western movie, The Gunslingers, alongside Nicolas Cage and Stephen Dorff.

