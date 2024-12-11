Heather Graham surprises with gorgeous new look that turns heads

Heather Graham appears to have spent the last several months wearing nothing but bikinis – but she switched up her look on Tuesday and was as gorgeous as ever.

The 54-year-old packed away her revealing two-pieces in favor of a chic ensemble to attend the L'Agence Holiday Dinner in Los Angeles.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Check out some of the best celebrity bikini looks

Heather displayed her toned physique in a pair of skinny leather pants that hugged her yoga-honed legs, a white, partially unbuttoned blouse, and a smart black jacket.

Her blonde hair was worn down in bouncy curls and her seemingly ageless complexion looked radiant with minimal makeup.

She completed her look with a small black clutch and silver metallic heels that elongated her impossibly toned legs.

Heather has maintained her flawless figure over the years with a dedicated workout routine – but she also works on having a healthy mindset.

© Getty Images Heather looked gorgeous in her skinny leather pants

To keep herself in shape, she practices yoga three times a week and spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

"I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

© Getty Images Heather looks younger than her 54 years

While yoga plays a huge part in Heather's incredible appearance, she also credits her youthful glow to getting plenty of sleep.

"I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she previously told NewBeauty.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she added.

© Getty Images Heather wore her hair in bouncy curls

The Boogie Nights actress is so strict with her sleeping pattern, that she once revealed that people are "horrified" when they learn how many hours she sleeps a night.

"I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016. "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

© Getty Images Heather was all smiles at the L'Agence Holiday Dinner

Of course, staying active isn't the only way Heather looks after herself. She also tries to follow a healthy diet.

"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she told the publication. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

© Instagram Heather looks after her physique

Meanwhile, Heather appeared to be riding solo at the event having spent the summer vacationing with her boyfriend, snowboarder John de Neufville.

The couple have been romantically linked since 2022, and their relationship, though relatively new, seems to be thriving. Last year, Heather expressed how refreshing it is to be in a relationship with someone outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

© Instagram Heather and her boyfriend John de Neufville

"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," she shared with People.

"It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."