Heather Graham, 54, showcases her incredible physique in micro bikinis during lavish Italian getaway

Heather Graham effortlessly proved that age is just a number as she showcased her enviable figure in a series of stunning bikini shots during a sun-soaked getaway to Italy.

The timeless beauty, who turned 54 this year, radiated confidence and joy as she soaked up the Mediterranean sun, sharing glimpses of her luxurious holiday with her followers on Instagram.

The Hangover star kicked off her beachside fashion parade in a striking pink bikini that perfectly highlighted her toned physique.

The vibrant two-piece featured a classic triangle top paired with tie-side bottoms, adding a playful yet elegant touch to her look. With the picturesque Italian coastline as her backdrop, Heather looked every bit the Hollywood star as she strolled along the sandy shore, her smile as bright as the sun above.

Not one to stick to just one look, Heather later switched things up, slipping into a chic green bikini, which she accessorized with a stylish sun hat and oversized sunglasses.

The Austin Powers alumna struck a pose inside a striped beach hut, effortlessly flaunting her curves and proving that her sense of style is as impeccable as ever.

The holiday snaps didn’t stop there. Heather shared another sizzling shot of herself in a blue bikini while lounging on a mini catamaran, basking in the warm rays of the Italian sun. And in yet another jaw-dropping look, she donned a skimpy black bikini, reclining gracefully on a stone beach, exuding both serenity and allure.

Accompanying Heather on this dreamy vacation was her boyfriend, John de Neufville, a snowboarder who has captured her heart.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2022, appeared to be having the time of their lives, smiling for selfies and enjoying each other’s company. Their love story, though relatively new, seems to be thriving, and Heather has expressed how refreshing it is to be in a relationship with someone outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

“Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business,” Heather shared with People in 2023. “It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business.”

The star of Twin Peaks, who has previously dated Hollywood heavyweights like Heath Ledger and Josh Lucas, opened up about how John, a self-professed sports enthusiast, has been exploring her filmography for the first time. “Even the ones that I'm so embarrassed of!” she joked, adding, “But he always tells me I was great and that he is really impressed. It's sweet.”

Heather, who chose not to marry or have children, has often reflected on her life choices with a sense of contentment. “I don't feel that I'm missing anything,” she said, touching on the fact that her career has served as a source of fulfillment. “If you're meant to have kids, you have kids. And if you're not meant to have kids, then the universe gives you someone or something to nurture.”

For Heather, that “something” has often been her work. With an impressive list of films under her belt—including cult classics like Drugstore Cowboy, The Hangover, Bowfinger, and Boogie Nights—she has found a deep sense of purpose and satisfaction in her projects.

“I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing,” she revealed.

The actress doesn’t take her success for granted, recognizing how fortunate she is to have enjoyed a long and fruitful career in a notoriously tough industry. “I'm grateful that I'm in some things that people remember and that I still get to keep working,” she gushed.

“So many people want to be actors and don't ever get to work. I got to support myself doing this, so I am grateful.”