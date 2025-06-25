Kelly Osborne turns heads as she teeters in sky-high heels – and you should see her hair

Kelly Osborne proved she knows all about the power of a little black dress as she graced the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on Tuesday in a stylish ensemble.
The 40-year-old exuded chic in a strapless black gown by Rebecca Vallance that featured a structured bodice and square neckline adorned with gold detailing. The satin number was cut elegantly just above the ankle and boasted a mini train for an added touch of drama. The star accessorized her minimalist look with a pair of matching open-toe platform heels and a dainty diamond necklace.
Kelly styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves that were swept to the side to cascade down her bodice while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.
The star's outing comes after she divided fans with her dramatic makeover back in May. Kelly took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps of herself posing in the glam chair. The photographs captured Sharon Osborne's daughter gazing directly into the camera in a black velvet dressing gown. Kelly's fierce face card caused a debate on social media as her fans were quick to point out her sharper jawline, smoother skin, larger pout, and lifted brows.