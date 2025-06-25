Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Osborne turns heads as she teeters in sky-high heels – and you should see her hair
Kelly Osbourne seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party © Getty Images

The star attended the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kelly Osborne proved she knows all about the power of a little black dress as she graced the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on Tuesday in a stylish ensemble.

The 40-year-old exuded chic in a strapless black gown by Rebecca Vallance that featured a structured bodice and square neckline adorned with gold detailing. The satin number was cut elegantly just above the ankle and boasted a mini train for an added touch of drama. The star accessorized her minimalist look with a pair of matching open-toe platform heels and a dainty diamond necklace. 

Kelly Osbourne in a black gown© Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne wowed in a black gown

Kelly styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves that were swept to the side to cascade down her bodice while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip. 

Kelly Osbourne at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 © Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025

The star's outing comes after she divided fans with her dramatic makeover back in May. Kelly took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps of herself posing in the glam chair. The photographs captured Sharon Osborne's daughter gazing directly into the camera in a black velvet dressing gown. Kelly's fierce face card caused a debate on social media as her fans were quick to point out her sharper jawline, smoother skin, larger pout, and lifted brows.  

Kelly Osborne sat down in black dressing gown© Instagram
Kelly rocked a new makeup look

See photos of star-studded guests

Lady Kitty Spencer in blue gown© Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer looked ethereal in a turquoise sheer gown that featured a strapless neckline and a bodice adorned with floral appliqués.

Isha Ambani, Chair of the Inaugural Serpentine Host Committee, attends The Serpentine Summer Party © Getty Images

Isha Ambani

Isha, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, was the Chair of the inaugural Host Committee for the event, opted for a dove gray mini dress embellished with intricate silver sequins. "The Serpentine Summer Party is unique. I so enjoyed it, a wonderful gathering of cultural contributors in a casual, intimate setting," Isha told HELLO!.

Rebecca Vallance in silver dress© Getty Images

Rebecca Valance

The designer dazzled in a silver metallic gown adorned with textured detailing that featured a strapless design.

Minnie Driver in blue dress© Getty Images

Minnie Driver

The actress opted for a velvet blue dress that boasted a high neckline adorned with gold sequin detailing.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer in red dresses© Getty Images

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

The twins rocked matching red gowns that featured ruffled draped detailing and accessorized with diamond-encrusted necklaces.

