Kelly Osborne turns heads as she teeters in sky-high heels – and you should see her hair

Kelly Osborne proved she knows all about the power of a little black dress as she graced the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on Tuesday in a stylish ensemble.

The 40-year-old exuded chic in a strapless black gown by Rebecca Vallance that featured a structured bodice and square neckline adorned with gold detailing. The satin number was cut elegantly just above the ankle and boasted a mini train for an added touch of drama. The star accessorized her minimalist look with a pair of matching open-toe platform heels and a dainty diamond necklace.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne wowed in a black gown

Kelly styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves that were swept to the side to cascade down her bodice while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025

The star's outing comes after she divided fans with her dramatic makeover back in May. Kelly took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps of herself posing in the glam chair. The photographs captured Sharon Osborne's daughter gazing directly into the camera in a black velvet dressing gown. Kelly's fierce face card caused a debate on social media as her fans were quick to point out her sharper jawline, smoother skin, larger pout, and lifted brows.

© Instagram Kelly rocked a new makeup look

See photos of star-studded guests

© Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer Lady Kitty Spencer looked ethereal in a turquoise sheer gown that featured a strapless neckline and a bodice adorned with floral appliqués.



© Getty Images Isha Ambani Isha, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, was the Chair of the inaugural Host Committee for the event, opted for a dove gray mini dress embellished with intricate silver sequins. "The Serpentine Summer Party is unique. I so enjoyed it, a wonderful gathering of cultural contributors in a casual, intimate setting," Isha told HELLO!.



© Getty Images Rebecca Valance The designer dazzled in a silver metallic gown adorned with textured detailing that featured a strapless design.



© Getty Images Minnie Driver The actress opted for a velvet blue dress that boasted a high neckline adorned with gold sequin detailing.

