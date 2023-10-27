Kelly Osbourne celebrated her 39th birthday in style on Thursday as she headed to celebrity hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.

All eyes were on the birthday girl as she displayed her tiny physique in a seriously tight dress after recently admitting she went "a little too far" with her weight loss following the birth of her son, Sidney, at the end of 2022.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne addresses 'stupid' surgery rumors

Kelly looked slimmer than ever in her figure-hugging white frock, which featured a heart-shaped cut-out across her chest and highlighted her décolletage.

She accessorized with black pumps and a small clutch, wearing her vibrant purple hair down in curls with a soft smokey eye and deep pink lips.

Kelly Osbourne weight loss

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has been very honest about her weight loss journey, which saw her lose a staggering 85lbs after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.



However, last month she confessed that she was "on a mission" to get back to her pre-baby weight during an appearance on 'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay's podcast.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne looked gorgeous in her birthday dress

"[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight," she said. "Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it.' And then went a little too far."

Kelly shares her 10-month-old son with her partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Before she became pregnant though, Kelly had already lost a significant amount of weight following her surgery, which she admitted she had during an appearance on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in 2020.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne admits she went 'too far' with her post-baby weight loss

"I had surgery," she said. "I did it, I'm proud of it… I did the gastric sleeve." Kelly went on to explain: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

She added: "I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had… if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

© MEGA Kelly Osbourne lost 85lbs following her gastric sleeve surgery

Kelly – who has been open about her addictions in the past – continued: "What people don't realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me."

In addition to her weight loss, Kelly has also made changes to her facial features. She has admitted to having injections in her face which helped make her jaw look "skinnier," after suffering from temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ).

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne looks so different now compared to 2019

"One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier," she said on Hollywood Raw.

"That's when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it's called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face! I was like, why did I not know about this sooner?"

