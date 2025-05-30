Kelly Osborne's dramatic new makeover has fans all saying the same thing

Kelly Osborne is no stranger to a bold look, and her latest makeover is just as striking as ever.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning snaps of herself posing in the glam chair. The photographs captured Kelly gazing directly into the camera in a luxurious black velvet dressing gown. The star's glossy blonde locks were swept back into an elegant updo with a side fridge while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

© Instagram Kelly rocked a new makeup look

Kelly added a touch of glitz to her look with a pair of dainty, diamond-encrusted hoop earrings and a silver pendant necklace. The singer captioned the post: "Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled. #alldressedupandnowheretogo @kipzachary @chrisdylanx."

However, Kelly's fierce face card caused a debate on social media as her fans were quick to point out her sharper jawline, smoother skin, larger pout, and lifted brows.

© Getty Images Kelly stepped out this month in a chic black gown

Social media users flocked to the comments section with a slew of negative and inappropriate comments. "Wow amazing what tons of plastic surgery, ozempic and money can do," wrote one follower.

"You don't even look like the same person that I remember on Dancing with the stars. You or your brother. You look beautiful BTW. Nice work. All credit goes to the Drs," added another user.

"Is Kelly Osborne in the room with us?," asked a third fan.

Kelly's comments on cosmetic surgery

© Getty Images The star has openly discussed cosmetic surgery

This isn't the first time the star has been plagued with plastic surgery rumours. However, Kelly often openly addresses the topic. In an episode of The Osbournes Podcast back in 2023, Kelly revealed what she wished for as her Christmas present.

"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," she said, adding, "Plastic surgery," while gesturing under her chin.

Kelly's father, Ozzy Osborne, expressed his concern, saying, "Kelly, don't! Don't start," to which Kelly replied, "Well, I just think it's my time." Sharon Osborne was also against the idea and said, "Too early."

© Gilbert Flores Kelly with purple hair

In 2020, Kelly revealed that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior, which resulted in a 85lb weight loss. Last year, she addressed the topic of cosmetic procedures in an interview with People. "I am a huge fan of plastic surgery. What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful," she shared.

"But I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared. I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan."