Kelly Osbourne looks slimmer than ever in sheer dress after admitting she's gone 'too far' with weight loss

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, held in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, Kelly Osbourne turned heads with her dramatic weight loss transformation and fashion-forward look.

The 39-year-old television personality, known for her candidness and vibrant style, dazzled on the red carpet, showcasing a significant weight loss that has been the subject of much conversation.

Kelly captivated onlookers in a stunning black off-the-shoulder dress, which stood out as one of the evening's most memorable ensembles.

The dress, featuring a corset-like bodice with sharply defined peaks, elegantly highlighted her collarbones and hinted at her slender midriff through a sheer overlay adorned with criss-crossing opaque stripes.

© Neilson Barnard Kelly showcased her slimmer than ever physique at the 2024 Grammys

The skirt, tailored to hug her hips, transitioned into a sheer, ankle-length flare, adding a dramatic touch to her outfit.

Complementing her striking attire, Kelly's hair was dyed a vivid shade of purple, styled in graceful curls that framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

This bold color choice added a pop of vibrancy against the event's darker backdrop, underscoring her flair for unique expressions of style.

Heightening her 5-foot-2-inch frame, Kelly opted for black open-toe platform heels, further enhancing her statuesque appearance.

Her choice of accessories included a whimsical silver and red handbag, cleverly designed to resemble a classic boombox, adding a playful note to her sophisticated look.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly admitted she had 'gone too far' with weight loss

In a candid revelation on the Scheanigans podcast hosted by Scheana Shay, Kelly shared insights into her weight loss journey, admitting that she felt she had gone "too far" in her efforts to shed her post-pregnancy weight following the birth of her son, Sidney, last year.

"[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight," she said. "Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it.' And then went a little too far."

Despite facing speculation, Kelly has been open about her methods, denying any surgical intervention in her 85-pound weight loss, while acknowledging her past decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery.

Additionally, she touched upon her brief experience with the weight-loss medication Ozempic, which she discontinued due to its adverse effects on her well-being.

Kelly's personal life also garnered attention, as she graced the red carpet alongside her partner, Sid Wilson, known for his role as the DJ for the iconic metal band Slipknot, famous for their intense music and distinctive masked performances.

© Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne at the Grammys two years ago

Sid, showcasing one of the band's signature masks reminiscent of a WWI-era gas mask, complemented Kelly's look with a sharp black pinstripe suit, accented with a polka-dotted handkerchief and a graphic scarf adorned with violet tassels.

The couple's appearance marked a significant moment, as it was their first red carpet event together since they began dating in January of 2022.

Sid's presence at the Grammys was not just as Kelly's supportive partner but also as a nominee for Best Metal Performance for Slipknot's song Hive Mind, highlighting the convergence of personal milestones and professional achievements.

