Where Vogue Williams buys her designer outfits from might surprise you

Vogue Williams has given us the lowdown on her favourite fashion buys for autumn in an exclusive chat with HELLO!. She also opens about her Christmas plans with husband Spencer Matthews, and reveals what it's like being a new mum to her baby daughter, Gigi Margaux, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you follow Vogue on Instagram you'll know she has an enviable wardrobe, but did you know she's a fan of nabbing a thrifty find? Giving us her top eBay tips, she said: "I would say go by brand because you'll find the best bargains."

Vogue loves a thrifty find

"It's a one-stop-shop for everything and if you like a bargain eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner. You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 percent off so you're going to get a bargain anyway but just keep going on and looking."

She recently bought this incredible Dorothy Perkins jumpsuit on eBay for £25

As for her favourite brands, Vogue loves to blend pieces from high street and designer labels - and revealed that she snapped up a dress for just £13 recently.

"I do love a bit of Hobbs because I think it's more muted and not so wild," she explained. "I also love Dolce & Gabbana, and I love a good cashmere brand as well. With high street brands, Dorothy Perkins and Zara are great. There are loads of high street brands on eBay's brand outlet – I got a jumpsuit on there for £25 and it is unbelievable, I've also recently got a dress for £13!"

Vogue's jumpsuit has since risen slightly in price but it's still a total bargain buy at 14 percent off. Our advice is to act fast – it's flying off of the virtual shelves already!

Dorothy Perkins boilersuit, was £42 now £35.99, eBay

When it comes to putting together the perfect ensemble, Vogue revealed that there's one person whose opinion matters most - her husband's. "I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice. He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes."

Vogue often turns to Spencer for fashion advice

Fans of the TV star can also expect to see Vogue twinning with her newborn baby daughter, Gigi. She also shares a son, Theodore, with Spencer.

"I actually just got matching outfits with Gigi," she said. "Someone sent me them the other day and I absolutely love them. I had that with Theodore as well and now I'm trying to get Gigi and Theodore the odd little matching things, so when I'm buying stuff for T [Theodore] I try and get her something that might match."

The couple welcomed their beautiful baby daughter in July

Opening up about the highs and lows of having a newborn baby in lockdown, Vogue revealed: "Having a baby in lockdown has actually been ok. Spencer couldn't come to the scans obviously but because it was my second baby I didn't really feel very upset by that because I knew everything that was going on and I could bring him home pictures.

"I just had to look at the bigger picture of what was going on around me and realise that actually, I'm really lucky. So, that was fine but I do find it really sad that my family, not all of them, have met her. My sister has never met her, so that's one of those things that is a little bit annoying but in the grand scheme of things, it's not the worst."

Vogue is "definitely not last minute" when it comes to Christmas shopping

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a number of challenges, and Christmas is set to look a little different for Vogue and her family this year.

"My plans are the same as everyone else's – I have no idea," she said. "I'd love, love, love so much to be going home to Ireland but I'm not quite sure if that's going to happen. That was my plan all along but now I'm not sure, I don't want to book anything and not be able to do it."

As for her Christmas shopping, the mum-of-two has already beaten the holiday rush! "I'm definitely not last minute," she said. "I typically start my Christmas shopping around May because I hate feeling stressed and Spencer doesn't exactly help and so I have to get everybody's stuff! My family are quite good because we all do secret Santa where we all have a specific budget and you only have to get one person a present. I'll always get my mum a present as well but it just makes things a lot easier."

