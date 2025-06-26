Amal Clooney just wore THE leg-split wedding dress of summer 2025

Amal Clooney has stepped out wearing the trendiest leg-split bridal gown of the summer.

Attending the King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025, Amal appeared on the red carpet in a chic white column gown that features a daring leg split.

The appearance comes just a day after she and her husband, George Clooney, were pictured at Buckingham Palace attending an intimate winner's reception for the King's Trust Awards.

See all the best snaps from Amal's Awards night and palace visit.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Amal Clooney's bridal-esque gown is the wedding dress of the summer Pictured alongside her husband, George Clooney, the human rights lawyer and activist was snapped in a minimalist, sleek white gown that echoes the hottest bridal gown trends of the summer. Her dress was complete with a simple halterneck and a metal triangle on the bust of the dress. Amal accessorised the look with a simple pair of clear and silver heels, a small clutch and minimal silver jewellery. Meanwhile, her hair was swept back in loose, tussled curls.

2/ 5 © GC Images Amal and George arrive at the King's Trust Awards The couple arrived for the King's Trust Awards. Amal and George were joined by Alice from Kenya, winner of the Amal Clooney Woman's Empowerment Award. Alice, 19, was recognised for turning traditional beaded products into a lifeline to support her family and enable other young girls in her community to make a living. Alice, who has taught the traditional craft to more than 100 other young women, said of the Clooneys, "They are really intelligent people, I really liked them." She was overawed by meeting the King, describing the moment as "heaven".

3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Amal presented Alice with the King's Trust Award The award was presented to Alice at the 2025 King's Trust Awards at London's Southbank Centre by Amal Clooney and Charlotte Tilbury, who serves as an Ambassador for our Enterprise programme. "It was fantastic to spend some time with him yesterday," Amal told HELLO! of the Buckingham Palace reception from the red carpet. "I'm really proud of the partnership we have with the King's Trust International. I know how dedicated he's been for many years for providing opportunities to young girls like Alice in upskilling and after-school programs, and she's really benefited from it, and now she's using her skills to help so many others. It's a pleasure to be here and an honour to be involved."



4/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Amal's chic Buckingham Palace appearance Her stunning bridal-esque look at the King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards comes just a day after she and George Clooney attended the intimate winner's reception at Buckingham Palace. Pictured alongside King Charles, Amal stunned in a chic little black dress. The monarch also met with the winners of this year's awards ahead of the presentation ceremony tomorrow, as well as supporters including the Clooneys, actors Dame Joanna Lumley and Joseph Fiennes, cosmetics guru Charlotte Tilbury, musicians the Sugababes and presenters Declan Donnelly, Fearne Cotton and Kate Garraway.