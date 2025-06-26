Amal Clooney just wore THE leg-split wedding dress of summer 2025

See all the best snaps from Amal's Awards night and palace visit.
Amal Clooney's bridal-esque gown is the wedding dress of the summer
Pictured alongside her husband, George Clooney, the human rights lawyer and activist was snapped in a minimalist, sleek white gown that echoes the hottest bridal gown trends of the summer. Her dress was complete with a simple halterneck and a metal triangle on the bust of the dress.
Amal accessorised the look with a simple pair of clear and silver heels, a small clutch and minimal silver jewellery. Meanwhile, her hair was swept back in loose, tussled curls.
Amal and George arrive at the King's Trust Awards
The couple arrived for the King's Trust Awards. Amal and George were joined by Alice from Kenya, winner of the Amal Clooney Woman's Empowerment Award.
Alice, 19, was recognised for turning traditional beaded products into a lifeline to support her family and enable other young girls in her community to make a living.
Alice, who has taught the traditional craft to more than 100 other young women, said of the Clooneys, "They are really intelligent people, I really liked them." She was overawed by meeting the King, describing the moment as "heaven".
Amal presented Alice with the King's Trust Award
The award was presented to Alice at the 2025 King's Trust Awards at London's Southbank Centre by Amal Clooney and Charlotte Tilbury, who serves as an Ambassador for our Enterprise programme.
"It was fantastic to spend some time with him yesterday," Amal told HELLO! of the Buckingham Palace reception from the red carpet. "I'm really proud of the partnership we have with the King's Trust International. I know how dedicated he's been for many years for providing opportunities to young girls like Alice in upskilling and after-school programs, and she's really benefited from it, and now she's using her skills to help so many others. It's a pleasure to be here and an honour to be involved."
Amal's chic Buckingham Palace appearance
Her stunning bridal-esque look at the King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards comes just a day after she and George Clooney attended the intimate winner's reception at Buckingham Palace. Pictured alongside King Charles, Amal stunned in a chic little black dress.
The monarch also met with the winners of this year's awards ahead of the presentation ceremony tomorrow, as well as supporters including the Clooneys, actors Dame Joanna Lumley and Joseph Fiennes, cosmetics guru Charlotte Tilbury, musicians the Sugababes and presenters Declan Donnelly, Fearne Cotton and Kate Garraway.
Amal was pictured alongside Alice at Buckingham Palace
In 2016, Amal and George co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ). The Foundation provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.
Amal was snapped standing alongside Alice, who is a recipient of one of the King's Trust Awards this year.
