Amal Clooney stuns in rule-breaking dress for solo appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Amal Clooney didn't need to be on the arm of her husband, George Clooney, to make a head-turning entrance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The human rights lawyer, 47, walked the red carpet solo on Friday to attend the screening of her friend Bono's new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender.

Amal looked gorgeous in her black gown, but her rule-breaking choice didn't align fully with the festival's strict new dress code.

Amal wore an archival, Christian Dior gown by John Galliano, which boasted a sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train, which are "not permitted" under the new rules.

© Variety via Getty Images Amal looked gorgeous in her Christian Dior gown by John Galliano gown

Cannes new dress code

Earlier this week, the Cannes Film Festival announced "explicit" dress code rules for stars to follow this year.

"This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect," a statement from the festival read.

© Getty Images Cannes has 'prohibited' nudity and dresses with 'a large train'

"The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

The Cannes website dress code section now reads: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted."

© FilmMagic Amal's gown featured a floor-sweeping train

It added: "The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

However, Amal isn't the only A-list guest to bend the rules with both Julia Garner and Alessandra Ambrosio risking sheer materials and flowing trains.

Halle Berry was forced to find a last-minute replacement earlier this week after organizers announced the new fashion restrictions.

© Getty Images Amal appeared to struggle with the dress's train while posing for photos with U2's Bono and The Edge

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train's too big," Halle told reporters, revealing she had to make a "pivot".

That pivot was a black and white striped trapeze gown with halter neck detailing by Jacquemus, which she premiered on the Croisette on Tuesday, May 13.

© PA Images via Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio also skirted the Cannes' new dress code

Meanwhile, Amal's solo appearance comes as George continues his Broadway run in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Earlier this month, he received the exciting news that his Broadway debut has earned him his first Tony Award nomination in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category.

Good Night, and Good Luck is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2005 film of the same name, which George co-wrote and directed — and which earned him six Academy Award nominations.

© Getty George stayed in NYC to perform on Broadway

In the film version, the role of Edward R. Murrow was memorably portrayed by David Strathairn, who went on to receive an Oscar nomination for the performance.

Now, two decades later, George has stepped into the shoes of the pioneering CBS journalist himself — and brought a sense of quiet gravitas to the part.

Taking place during the height of McCarthyism, the play follows Murrow's fight to uphold truth and integrity in journalism at a time when fear and suspicion ran rampant through American society.