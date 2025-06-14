Amal Clooney puts a twist on structured skirt suit with barrister's wig for major honor

While we’ve grown used to seeing Amal Clooney dazzle on red carpets in shimmering gowns – like the unforgettable golden glitterball Atelier Versace number she wore at the Royal Albert Hall, adorned with cascading sunset-hued sequins – the human rights lawyer returned to her preppy roots for a special occasion this week.

The 47-year-old was honored as one of the most notable women in Britain in the Vogue 25, a list that celebrates females across the disciplines of sports, entertainment, science, journalism, and diverse fields that are helping shape British society. Amal was recognized for her distinguished career as a human rights lawyer and activist – a role that has seen her champion women’s rights and advocate for political prisoners around the world.

"I’m constantly moved by the courage of those who pursue truth even when that comes at a great personal cost: journalists who dare to speak truth to power, young women who refuse to be silenced," she told the outlet.

Amal looked stunning in the photographs taken as part of the special recognition. George Clooney’s wife donned traditional barrister robes, but added a touch of chic flair, perfectly blending her legal profession with her status as a fashion mogul.

The sophisticated ensemble featured a black fitted skirt suit and an open jacket that was layered over a white high-neck shirt adorned with a ruffled collar. Amal draped a black barrister's robe over the look and carried a traditional wig. The Lebanese-born lawyer styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

As part of the Vogue 25 interview, Amal shared her thoughts on the challenges associated with the justice system in the present day. "Apathy," she began. "There will always be injustice, cruelty and abuses of power. But if the good people – those who don’t agree with what is happening – stay quiet, it becomes very difficult to effect change."

She continued: "If there is more cowardice than courage in the corridors of power – in governments, companies – it is very difficult to improve the system. Yet I believe that justice must be waged, it is not something that simply happens on its own. The arc of history doesn’t bend toward justice: individuals have to pull it that way."

In 2019, Amal and her husband, George, launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice – a service that provides free legal aid in over 40 countries.

Amal was among a host of other notable names on the list, including the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, actress Keira Knightley, renowned zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall, and designer Phoebe Philo.

