Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney puts a twist on structured skirt suit with barrister's wig for major honor
Subscribe
Amal Clooney puts a twist on structured skirt suit with barrister's wig for major honor
Amal Clooney in a gold dress looking to her right at The Fashion Awards 2023 © Corbis via Getty Images

Amal Clooney puts a twist on structured skirt suit with barrister's wig for major honor

The human rights lawyer is married to George Clooney

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

While we’ve grown used to seeing Amal Clooney dazzle on red carpets in shimmering gowns – like the unforgettable golden glitterball Atelier Versace number she wore at the Royal Albert Hall, adorned with cascading sunset-hued sequins – the human rights lawyer returned to her preppy roots for a special occasion this week.

The 47-year-old was honored as one of the most notable women in Britain in the Vogue 25, a list that celebrates females across the disciplines of sports, entertainment, science, journalism, and diverse fields that are helping shape British society. Amal was recognized for her distinguished career as a human rights lawyer and activist – a role that has seen her champion women’s rights and advocate for political prisoners around the world.

View post on Instagram
 

"I’m constantly moved by the courage of those who pursue truth even when that comes at a great personal cost: journalists who dare to speak truth to power, young women who refuse to be silenced," she told the outlet. 

Amal looked stunning in the photographs taken as part of the special recognition. George Clooney’s wife donned traditional barrister robes, but added a touch of chic flair, perfectly blending her legal profession with her status as a fashion mogul.

amal clooney© Corbis via Getty Images
Amal is a renowned human rights lawyer

The sophisticated ensemble featured a black fitted skirt suit and an open jacket that was layered over a white high-neck shirt adorned with a ruffled collar. Amal draped a black barrister's robe over the look and carried a traditional wig. The Lebanese-born lawyer styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

As part of the Vogue 25 interview, Amal shared her thoughts on the challenges associated with the justice system in the present day. "Apathy," she began. "There will always be injustice, cruelty and abuses of power. But if the good people – those who don’t agree with what is happening – stay quiet, it becomes very difficult to effect change."

She continued: "If there is more cowardice than courage in the corridors of power – in governments, companies – it is very difficult to improve the system. Yet I believe that justice must be waged, it is not something that simply happens on its own. The arc of history doesn’t bend toward justice: individuals have to pull it that way."

Amal Clooney and George Clooney stole the show at the Tony Awards© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Amal Clooney and George Clooney

In 2019, Amal and her husband, George, launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice – a service that provides free legal aid in over 40 countries.

Amal was among a host of other notable names on the list, including the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, actress Keira Knightley, renowned zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall, and designer Phoebe Philo.

Amal's best looks

Amal Clooney attends the "Bono: Stories Of Surrender" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Little black dress

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The 78th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Bridal glam

Amal Clooney departs from the screening of "Money Monster" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)© WireImage

Butter yellow

mal Clooney attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Golden girl

Amal Clooney seen out and about in Manhattan on April 24, 2019 in New York City.© GC Images

Preppy chic

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More