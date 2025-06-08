Amal Clooney steals the show in dazzling frock at star studded date night with George

George Clooney made his Broadway debut this year – and on Sunday, June 8, he had wife Amal Clooney right by his side to mark a career milestone at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City.

The couple made a rare and radiant red carpet appearance at Radio City Music Hall, where George, 64, was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role in the stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck.

Amal, 46, was every inch the red carpet goddess in a stunning white beaded column gown. The elegant, body-skimming silhouette featured delicate draping across the shoulders, while her signature glossy brunette locks were styled in soft waves. She accessorised with a matching clutch and radiant diamond earrings.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Amal Clooney and George Clooney stole the show at the Tony Awards

George, who has been sporting a darker hair colour for his Broadway role, returned to his iconic silver-haired look for the ceremony. Wearing a sharp black tuxedo and a warm smile, the Oscar winner looked relaxed and happy, despite the glitz of Broadway’s biggest night.

Speaking just days before the event on Late Night with Seth Meyers, George joked about his hair transformation, admitting he was eager to ditch the dye job he’d embraced for the role of legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. "It’s bad. It’s still dark on top, but it’s gray at the bottom,” he laughed. “You get that really nice-looking grow-out of gray."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Amal stuns in gorgeous beaded frock

"It really looks bad. It looks like I’m going through some horrible midlife crisis. I’m 64 — midlife is a little stretch."

The return to silver had been long anticipated. "The last show is Sunday. We do a matinee, and then by the time we go to the Tonys that night, it'll be gone," he told Seth, noting that Amal also found the dyed look amusing but would "be glad when it’s gone."

This Broadway season has marked a significant chapter for the Clooneys, who temporarily relocated to New York so George could fully embrace stage life. Their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have been enjoying the Big Apple, too. "They love being here," George shared in February on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City."

He also noted the perks of the theatre schedule: "Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night. You get to see the kids during the day, so it’s okay."

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock George returns as a silver fox!

The stage production of Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the critically acclaimed 2005 political drama co-written and directed by George, officially opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 3 and wrapped its run on Tony day. The play, adapted by George and longtime collaborator Grant Heslov, follows journalist Edward R. Murrow’s bold coverage of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist crusade.

Speaking on CBS Mornings in April, George said: "We’re having a really great time in life," referring to his work and family balance. Reflecting on fatherhood, he shared: "Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age. They’re really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

© Getty Images George with dyed hair

He also opened up about his bond with Amal. "I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t," he told Gayle King. "We’re trying to find something to fight about!"

Ever the romantic, George added: "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great."