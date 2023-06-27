Lila Moss follows in Kate's fashionable footsteps at Glastonbury

Lila Moss and her runway legend mother Kate are like peas in a pod – and that extends into their festival wardrobes. Glastonbury obsessives still reeling from the drama of the 'fits (special shout-out to OG British It-girl Sienna Miller for her killer cowboy boots), let it be known that there's more where that came from.

The model attended Worthy Farm for the renowned music festival, erring on the side of caution when it came to the British weather. In a series of snaps shared with her 516K Instagram followers, Lila sported a rain-conscious ensemble, the spirit of which felt richly reminiscent of Kate's iconic noughties Glasto looks. Like mother, like daughter…

© Instagram / @lilamoss Lila came prepared for the Great British weather

Lila opted for a yellow ribbed tee with a boho-esque pleated mini skirt. The 20-year-old layered a beige shell jacket by 66°North over the top to ward off any signs of a downpour.

While her mother's classic Glasto looks didn't necessarily champion utilitarian outerwear, Lila evoked Kate via her footwear choice.

© Getty Her mother's Glastonbury looks will go down in festival fashion history

The fashion icon ostensibly saved Scottish boot manufacturer Hunter from administration when she stepped out in 2005 sporting a pair of its wellingtons, and clearly Lila is on the same page. She also took pains to swerve the swathes of mud by donning a pair of sleek black boots. Stuck for festival footwear? Take it from these two: chic, practical boots are the way to go.

She topped things off with a black crossbody, seemingly Gucci's tasselled 'Blondie' design, which brimmed with her festival essentials. We spied a disposable camera – meaning that hopefully there are more of Lila's Glasto pics to come…