Dua Lipa rocks leather corset top and hot pants for Glastonbury debut
Dua on stage in a leather dress with chains© Getty

Dua Lipa rocks corset top and leather micro shorts for Glastonbury headline debut

The 'Training Season' singer looked fierce on the Pyramid stage  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa knew she had to pull out all the sartorial stops when it came to her Glastonbury headlining debut and the 'Levitating' singer did not disappoint.

The 'Hallucinate' songstress, 28, took to the Pyramid stage at the world-renowned festival on Friday night wearing a killer black sparkly halterneck top with cutouts at the waist. 

Dua Lipa on stage in micro shorts© Getty
Dua Lipa headlined day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024

She teamed the dazzling top with a pair of Loewe high-waisted hot pants with an oversized silver buckled belt that featured studs on the hips.

Dua Lipa in leather shorts on stage© Getty
Dua Lipa headlined on The Pyramid Stage

The 'Illusion' singer popped on a pair of black fishnets and rounded off her look with a pair of black knee-high lace-up biker boots. Her cherry red hair was worn in loose waves and her makeup look was flawless with a brown-toned nude lip and sparkly eyes.

Dua Lipa in leather micro shorts singing© Getty
Dua Lipa wore leather micro shorts

Dua's Glastonbury wardrobe

The 'Training Season' singer wore not one, but five incredible outfits on stage last night. She burst onto the stage wearing a black leather mini-dress which had a distressed hem and was given a rockstar edge with the help of layered silver safety pins and chain detailing.

Dua Lipa on stage in leather sleeveless look© Getty
Dua Lipa came on in this sleeveless look

The leather look was styled with a pair of heeled knee-high boots and a silver chunky chain necklace. The sleeveless look showed off her many fine-line tattoos.

Dua on stage in a leather dress with chains© Getty
Dua wore a leather dress with chains

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker slipped into a second corseted look. She wore a silver bodysuit with black lace detailing on the cups and wore a mini skirt in the same icy fabric.

Dua on stage in a silver and lace bodysuit© Getty
Dua wore a silver and lace bodysuit

For a third look, the seven-time Brit Award-winning musician channeled Avril Lavigne in a noughties punk-inspired look. Dua wore red and black zebra print hot pants with a studded belt and a rhinestone-encrusted cropped tee.

Dua Lipa in punk chic on stage© Getty
Dua Lipa had a punk chic moment

For her final look, the Grammy Award recipient wore a white rhinestone-adorned T-shirt as a skirt with a matching tank top which was tucked into a black leather bralet. 

Dua hair flip on stage© Getty
Dua reinvented the white T-shirt

Dua in Italy

Prior to her Glastonbury set, Dua was seen holidaying in Nerano, Italy wearing a more relaxed attire. The star was spotted on a boat in a pair of mid-wash denim cut-offs and a red V-neck top with a corsage detail.

Dua Lipa is seen on June 11, 2024 in Nerano, Italy in a red top and jorts© Getty
Island life looks good on you Dua

The day before, the Barbie star attended the Jacquemus La Casa Cruise at Casa Malaparte in Capri where she looked like a dream in a slinky sky blue dress with a red bag and red heels.

Dua Lipa attends the Jacquemus "La Casa" Cruise at Casa Malaparte on June 10, 2024 in Capri, Italy. © Jacopo Raule
Dua was seen boarding a mini yacht in Capri, Italy

Rounding off her look was a pair of blue-rimmed sunglasses and she wore her trendy cherry cola locks in a half updo.

