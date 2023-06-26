Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller brings rodeo glam to Glastonbury in super chic cowboy boots you can actually shop now
Sienna Miller brings rodeo glam to Glastonbury in super chic cowboy boots

The Cowgirlcore loving actress served major Western vibes at this year's festival

Sienna Miller wearing double denim and cowboy boots
Orin Carlin
Orin Carlin

You can always rely on Glastonbury style veteran Sienna Miller to make an impact, and her appearance at this year's version of the iconic music festival posed no exception.

Festival-goers flocked to Worthy Farm in their thousands for a weekend of good tunes and even better vibes, and the Anatomy of a Scandal star was at the heart of the action.

The actress rocked double denim
The actress rocked double denim

Sienna's Glasto wardrobe archive dictates that she is a force to be reckoned with. From studded belts and boho bags, the actress pioneered a new approach towards festival dressing, capturing our hearts with her easy-breezy 'fits – many of which included vintage pieces.

2004 may have been a lifetime ago, but for this year's festival Sienna remained at the very top of her Glasto game. The noughties fashion icon delivered a look rooted in nostalgia (evoking the Western trend) but it was ultimately steeped in contemporary cool.

Sienna opted for a Western feel
Sienna opted for a Western feel

Sienna opted for denim separates by British label Self-Portrait: high-rise shorts with a utility-feel pocket and a chic cropped jacket with embellished buttons. The 41-year-old broke up the wash of denim with a snakeskin print belt and donned a pair of Prada's 'Symbole' sunglasses.

But her outfit's pièce de résistance was undoubtedly her footwear. Sienna harked back to the 2000s with a pair of embroidered cowboy boots by Isabel Marant, the brand's chalk white 'Luliette' design.

Sienna has always been a Glasto style icon
Sienna has always been a Glasto style icon

Serving a masterclass in Cowgirlcore, the actress looked polished, facilitated by the absence of any fraying, fringing or rips – fashion pillars that she relied upon constantly in the early noughties.

 Trust Sienna to yet again turn Glastonbury dressing on its head – have you ever seen a more sophisticated festival-goer? Now that a few years have passed, she is swerving on the lived-in look, and we are totally here for it…

