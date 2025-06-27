Michelle Keegan's baby Palma wears candy pink for 'pamper' session with Grandma

Michelle Keegan took some time out from her busy schedule on Thursday and went and got herself a coffee and had a pedicure, alongside her lovely mother, Jacqueline.

The wife of Mark Wright also took along her baby daughter, Palma, who snoozed contentedly in her pram as her mama relaxed.

In the sweet snap that the Our Girl star shared from her pedicure chair, Palma can be seen looking ultra-adorable in a candy pink romper - the new colour of the season.

Michelle enjoyed a coffee and pedicure with her mother as little Palma slept

Pinks in all forms are everywhere right now; so much so that many have suggested that it's overtaking butter yellow as the shade of the summer. So cute!

We heart Palma

A few days before, the Ten Pound Poms actress shared with her millions of Instagram followers that it was her daughter's three-month birthday!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby Palma looked adorable in a heart-print babygrow

Remembering the milestone, the doting mother posed her little girl next to two wooden plaques featuring her name and age. As always, Plama's face was covered, but we caught a glimpse of her outfit, which was of the heart-printed variety and so adorable.

Palma the fashionista

It appears that little Palma is just as trendy as her actress mother, who has her own range with online retailer Very. Michelle has been dressing her tot in an array of pieces from baby specialist sites, and nearly always in rosy tones.

© carolwright1 Carol and Mark Wright with their grandchildren - Palma, Prestley, Joshua and Dustin

Earlier this month, Palma's grandmother, Carol Wright, shared a snap of her brood of grandchildren - Jessica Wright's son, Prestley, Joshai Wright's two sons, Joshua and Dustin, and Palma, on holiday. Palma stole the show in her pretty pink gingham dress from Jojo Maman Bebe, which featured short flutter sleeves, a kitsch cherry print, and a relaxed round neckline.

And of course, we can't forget Mother's Day back in March, not long after Palma arrived in the world. Michelle dressed her daughter in a cosy knitted jumper, with her name embroidered in pink on the back, and shared a sweet snap of her cradling her baby, wearing the home-made item.

© Instagram Michelle's mum Jackie with her granddaughter, Palma

It was created by a small business called Name Knits, and the company's founder, Brogan, told HELLO!: "It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity. I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. My mum sent me her post and asked if it was one of my cardigans. I couldn’t believe she had actually posted it!," she enthused.