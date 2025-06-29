Keira Knightley exudes elegance in bridal white lace co-ord

Actress Keira Knightley resembled a vintage Hollywood star on Saturday as she attended the "Nouvelles Vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival.

The Festival is an international competition and presents eight feature films before they're released in French cinemas. Alongside the official competition, the Festival is also screening more than thirty films, including an outdoor screening.

For the dazzling occasion, Keira, 40, slipped into a bridal-white lace co-ord from Chanel's Resort 2026 collection. Her elegant look featured a body-gliding midi dress adorned with rose motifs, and a matching cardigan complete with a round neckline and gold buttons.

© Getty Images The star elevated her look with black leather mules

The Love Actually star teamed her chic separates with a pair of black leather mules, also from Chanel, and a sparkling gold ring adorned with a bejewelled leaf.

© Getty Images The actress looked so elegant in a sheer white co-ord

As for hair and makeup, Keira styled her choppy, chocolate-brown tresses into gently-tousled waves, and highlighted her features with a rosy glow.

Keira has long been associated with French fashion house Chanel. She previously starred in an advert for the brand's Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, and has been spotted wearing countless Chanel outfits through the years.

© Getty Images Keira atteded Biarritz Film Festival on Saturday

During a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Keira revealed that she even dressed in head-to-toe Chanel every day during lockdown. "I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings," she told the publication.

Keira's private family life

The Black Doves star is happily married to rocker James Righton. The pair first crossed paths in 2011 at a dinner party, before going on to tie the knot in 2013 in an intimate ceremony in Mazan in the South of France with just 11 people in attendance.

© Getty Images Keira and James exchanged vows in 2013

The pair are proud parents to two daughters. Their eldest daughter, Edie, was born in 2015 and their youngest, Delilah, was born in 2019. Musing on motherhood, Keira previously told Vanity Fair: "I'm very loving, mostly we have lots of cuddles and we do enjoy each other's company: we can actually have real giggles and be brilliant.

"Also, I can get angry. It's a shame, isn't it? But you know, I'm a human being, and sometimes I'm gonna shout," she continued. "When I do, though, I always try to apologise, so that they learn that it's ok to say sorry and that we still love each other. I think that's really important."

© Getty Images Keira had no idea that James was musician when they met

Her career has evolved since becoming a mother, with Keira explaining to The Times that she's turned down roles abroad so that she can be closer to her little girls.

"I've chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I've had to take a major step back," she said.