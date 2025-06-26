Joanne Froggatt is a total siren in 2025's trendiest colour butter yellow with dramatic slip dress

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt resembled a glowing siren on Tuesday evening as she attended The Serpentine Gallery's Summer Party.

For the star-studded occasion, the mother-of-one hopped on the latest butter yellow colour trend, opting for a light, golden-hued slip dress from BEVZA complete with a V-neckline, spaghetti straps and two dramatic thigh splits.

Joanne, 44, spruced up her sunkissed look with a pair of sparkling rectangular drop earrings from Bulgari, and a metallic clutch. She wore her hair smoothed back in a slick style, and completed her look with fluttery mascara, rosy blusher and a slick of punchy pink lipstick.

© Getty Images The TV star elevated her look with delicate drop earrings

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Joanne uploaded two glamorous snapshots which she captioned: "Last night", followed by the kiss emoji.

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages of praise. "Literally so obsessed, you look incredible", noted one, while a second penned: "You are stunning! Hope you had a blast!" and a third chimed in: "Feel like you're a stylist's dream. You can wear anything!"

© Getty Images The Downton Abbey star wowed in butter yellow at the Serpentine Gallery's Summer Party

Joanne's glitzy appearance comes after she jetted off to Mauritius for a leisurely break. During her trip, the actress uploaded a stunning picture of herself looking happy and relaxed with a glass of fizz in her hand.

Embracing the sunny weather, Joanne was shown wearing a pair of flattering mini shorts in black, which she teamed with a bandeau bikini top. She wore her wavy blonde locks down loose and accessorised with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

© Getty Images The actress donned a flattering slip dress for the star-studded bash

"Magical moments in Mauritius", she wrote in her caption. Her post generated a flurry of heartfelt messages, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning", while another penned: "You look amazing!"

Family expansion

The North Shore star welcomed her first child into the world last year, after debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards in June.

© Getty Images The actress looked flawless on the red carpet in June 2024

Joanne, who is notoriously private, hasn't revealed her child's name or gender, nor has she revealed the identity of her baby's father.

Back in August 2023, she was linked to a mystery man named Mark but has thus far remained tight-lipped about their reported romance.

© Joss Barratt Joanne is best known for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey

Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony. The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.