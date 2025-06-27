Victoria Beckham's lookalike sister rocks a dress the fashion icon would never wear

Victoria Beckham looked her stylish self on Wednesday evening as she revamped her flagship, Dover Street store, where her eponymous label was hosting an event to celebrate a new jewellery launch.

Dressed to impress, our favourite Spice Girl stole the show, wearing a fabulous, tailored blazer in an inky black shade with tuxedo detail, which she wore over a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, complete with a leg-bearing mesh skirt, nailing the lingerie-as-outerwear trend.

We couldn't help but notice that VB had a team of loyal family members supporting her at the bash, including her lookalike younger sister, Louise.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham's sister Louise looked gorgeous in her floral dress

In a bank of snaps the fashion mogul uploaded, Louise can be seen cosied up to her ultra-famous sibling, and her outfit, although super chic, couldn't be more apart from the mother-of-four's tailored look. Redhead Louise, who looks so much like Victoria, donned an orange and pink floral dress, which featured a loud, busy bloom print. She teamed the look with trainers, giving it a casual yet smart vibe.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria is known for her tailored wardrobe - she rarely wears florals

Victoria, 51, rarely wears floral prints - in fact, we can count on one hand how many times she has actually worn something embossed with flowers. And we can categorically say that we have never seen her in trainers and a dress.

Louise's 'Posh Spice' hair

We last saw Louise in May, when she celebrated her brother-in-law David's 50th birthday.

© Instagram Louise posed with her son Finlay at the bash

Louise glammed up for a family gathering in the Cotswolds, not only supporting her famous sister's eponymous fashion line, in the form of a slinky midi dress, but she also rocked a sleek bobbed haircut, which was reminiscent of Victoria's iconic 90s style.

© Getty Victoria's bob was legendary!

Sister bond

Victoria and Louise grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian and their parents, Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Victoria previously told Vogue her dad instilled lots of drive into his children.

© Dave Hogan VB and Louise have always had a great bond

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017.

"My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."