Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's lookalike sister rocks a dress the fashion icon would never wear
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham's lookalike sister rocks a dress the fashion icon would never wear
Victoria Beckham and her sister Louise Adams

Victoria Beckham's lookalike sister rocks a dress the fashion icon would never wear

The former Spice Girl's sister dresses very differently from herself…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham looked her stylish self on Wednesday evening as she revamped her flagship, Dover Street store, where her eponymous label was hosting an event to celebrate a new jewellery launch.

Dressed to impress, our favourite Spice Girl stole the show, wearing a fabulous, tailored blazer in an inky black shade with tuxedo detail, which she wore over a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, complete with a leg-bearing mesh skirt, nailing the lingerie-as-outerwear trend.

We couldn't help but notice that VB had a team of loyal family members supporting her at the bash, including her lookalike younger sister, Louise.

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise looked gorgeous in her floral dress© @victoriabeckham
Victoria Beckham's sister Louise looked gorgeous in her floral dress

In a bank of snaps the fashion mogul uploaded, Louise can be seen cosied up to her ultra-famous sibling, and her outfit, although super chic, couldn't be more apart from the mother-of-four's tailored look. Redhead Louise, who looks so much like Victoria, donned an orange and pink floral dress, which featured a loud, busy bloom print. She teamed the look with trainers, giving it a casual yet smart vibe.

Victoria Beckham wears a black blazer and black silky dress with long sheer mesh skirt. She is standing in her Dover Street store while guests mingle around her.© @victoriabeckham
Victoria is known for her tailored wardrobe - she rarely wears florals

Victoria, 51, rarely wears floral prints - in fact, we can count on one hand how many times she has actually worn something embossed with flowers. And we can categorically say that we have never seen her in trainers and a dress.

Louise's 'Posh Spice' hair

We last saw Louise in May, when she celebrated her brother-in-law David's 50th birthday.

mother posing outside with her son© Instagram
Louise posed with her son Finlay at the bash

 Louise glammed up for a family gathering in the Cotswolds, not only supporting her famous sister's eponymous fashion line, in the form of a slinky midi dress, but she also rocked a sleek bobbed haircut, which was reminiscent of Victoria's iconic 90s style.

Victoria beckham with blunt bob© Getty
Victoria's bob was legendary!

Sister bond

Victoria and Louise grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian and their parents, Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Victoria previously told Vogue her dad instilled lots of drive into his children.

Victoria Beckham and sister Louise Adams attend the launch party for the "Spice Girls" new album © Dave Hogan
VB and Louise have always had a great bond

"My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017.

"My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More