Keira Knightley's most iconic looks on and off-screen revealed

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Keira Knightley is the queen of period dramas. From Pride and Prejudice to Anna Karenina and Atonement, the English actress has donned many a corset and bonnet to play some of literature's greatest heroines.

© Universal Pictures Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Keira's decadent costumes may have captivated film fans around the world, but she's also made a name for herself on the fashion circuit, serving as a longtime ambassador for Chanel and topping endless best-dressed lists. Here, we take a look at her most iconic costumes, plus the red carpet moments that made her a style maven…

Keira Knightley's most iconic period drama costumes

Starting with Kiera's best-loved costumes, the A-lister made waves as Elizabeth Bennett in Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice (2005). When the character arrives at the Netherfield Ball, we see her in a white cap-sleeved gown that turns the head of one Mr Darcy.

© Sky Keira as Elizabeth Bennett

Of course, Keira's best-known costume might be the emerald green dress created for her role as Cecelia Tallis in Atonement (2007). According to Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durrant, the costume team went around all the fabric shops in London in a bid to find the perfect shade of green, which they had custom-made by a dyer.

© Sky The star's 'Atonement' dress was custom-made

As for Keira's wardrobe in Anna Karenina (2012), Jacqueline – who also worked on the film – took inspiration from 1950s Dior Couture when designing Anna's exquisite collection of ballgowns.

© Sky Keira as Anna Karenina

But, what's Keira's dress sense like in real life? Keep scrolling to find out…

The A-lister's best red carpet moments

Keira's red carpet style is undeniably romantic. The actress – who admits to owning a lot of pieces from Chanel – turned to the designer for her Haute Couture look at the 2020 world premiere of Misbehaviour. Made from ornate lace, the creation, with its high neck, caped shoulders and belted waist, could easily have featured in a period drama.

© Getty Keira at the Misbehaviour premiere

In 2015, Keira attended the 87th Annual Academy Awards in an embroidered Valentino gown that certainly turned heads. The mum-of-two is known and loved for her boho edge, with fashion fans comparing her effortless 'it girl' style to that of Alexa Chung.

© Getty The star wore Valentino to the Oscars

One of Keira's most recent red carpet appearances came in March 2023, when she stepped out for the New York premiere of her new series, Boston Strangler. In a look reminiscent of Anna Karenina, the 39-year-old chose a vampy corseted dress by Vivienne Westwood.