Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keira Knightley out of costume: Her most iconic looks on and off-screen
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Montage of Keira Knightley in costume and on the red carpet

Keira Knightley's most iconic looks on and off-screen revealed

The actress is known and loved for appearing in Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Keira Knightley is the queen of period dramas. From Pride and Prejudice to Anna Karenina and Atonement, the English actress has donned many a corset and bonnet to play some of literature's greatest heroines. 

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice (2005)© Universal Pictures
Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Keira's decadent costumes may have captivated film fans around the world, but she's also made a name for herself on the fashion circuit, serving as a longtime ambassador for Chanel and topping endless best-dressed lists. Here, we take a look at her most iconic costumes, plus the red carpet moments that made her a style maven…

Keira Knightley's most iconic period drama costumes

Starting with Kiera's best-loved costumes, the A-lister made waves as Elizabeth Bennett in Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice (2005). When the character arrives at the Netherfield Ball, we see her in a white cap-sleeved gown that turns the head of one Mr Darcy. 

Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett in Pride and Prejudice© Sky
Keira as Elizabeth Bennett

Of course, Keira's best-known costume might be the emerald green dress created for her role as Cecelia Tallis in Atonement (2007). According to Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durrant, the costume team went around all the fabric shops in London in a bid to find the perfect shade of green, which they had custom-made by a dyer. 

Keira Knightley in a green dress in Atonement© Sky
The star's 'Atonement' dress was custom-made

As for Keira's wardrobe in Anna Karenina (2012), Jacqueline – who also worked on the film – took inspiration from 1950s Dior Couture when designing Anna's exquisite collection of ballgowns. 

Keira Knightley as Anna Karenina© Sky
Keira as Anna Karenina

But, what's Keira's dress sense like in real life? Keep scrolling to find out…

The A-lister's best red carpet moments 

Keira's red carpet style is undeniably romantic. The actress – who admits to owning a lot of pieces from Chanel – turned to the designer for her Haute Couture look at the 2020 world premiere of Misbehaviour. Made from ornate lace, the creation, with its high neck, caped shoulders and belted waist, could easily have featured in a period drama. 

Keira Knightley at the Misbehaviour premiere© Getty
Keira at the Misbehaviour premiere

In 2015, Keira attended the 87th Annual Academy Awards in an embroidered Valentino gown that certainly turned heads. The mum-of-two is known and loved for her boho edge, with fashion fans comparing her effortless 'it girl' style to that of Alexa Chung. 

Keira Knightley wearing a Valentino dress at the Oscars© Getty
The star wore Valentino to the Oscars

One of Keira's most recent red carpet appearances came in March 2023, when she stepped out for the New York premiere of her new series, Boston Strangler. In a look reminiscent of Anna Karenina, the 39-year-old chose a vampy corseted dress by Vivienne Westwood. 

Keira Knightley at the Boston Strangler premiere© Getty
Keira channelled Anna Karenina at the New York premiere of Boston Strangler

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More