Deborra-Lee Furness' hidden message we all missed amid Hugh Jackman's new romance

Ever since Hugh Jackman went public with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, all eyes have been on his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The pair were married for 27 years before calling it quits in September 2023; since then, the veteran actress has laid low in her hometown of Sydney while Hugh reprised his role as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deborra-Lee will be laying low no more; she attended the Australian Open just hours after her ex-husband was spotted kissing his new love, Broadway star Sutton Foster.

The 69-year-old came to win at the tennis event with a stunning outfit that included a $1,100 violet silk shirt with a cowboy print and white linen trousers to complete the look.

Despite her fashion-forward style wowing fans at the event, one accessory in particular brought the look together and doubled as a subliminal message.

Deborra-Lee wore a sizeable evil eye ring on her right hand, set in silver with a bright blue iris.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee sported an evil eye ring at the tennis competition

The evil eye is traditionally worn by many cultures to ward off negative energy and bring good fortune to the wearer; Deborra-Lee's accessory speaks volumes about how she is choosing to live her life post-divorce.

By her side at the competition was her 19-year-old daughter Ava, whom Deborra-Lee shares with Hugh. The pair also share their 24-year-old son, Oscar.

Ava donned a black and brown mini dress for the event, complete with spaghetti straps and lace detailing.

© Getty Images She was spotted at the Australian Open with her daughter, Ava

She wore knee-high black boots with the outfit and a choker necklace.

This outing came after Hugh and Sutton were spotted kissing in an In-N-Out Burger carpark in San Fernando while waiting for their food.

The couple went public with their romance in January after months of speculation that they were dating.

© FilmMagic Hugh and Sutton went public with their romance in January

They co-starred in the Broadway revival The Music Man in 2022 and remained close friends after it ended, often gushing about each other in interviews.

"[Hugh] has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true," Sutton told Vogue in 2022.

"He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along'. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It's really fun to meet new friends after 40."

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee were married for 27 years

Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. With a heartbreaking statement, Hugh and Deborra-Lee called it quits on their 27-year marriage in 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they wrote. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority."

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they finished.