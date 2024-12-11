Kevin Bacon's son Travis and gorgeous goth girlfriend steal the show during rare red carpet appearance

It was a family affair for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick during a night out in Hollywood on Tuesday – but their son Travis and his gorgeous girlfriend stole the show.

The Footloose star, 66, and Kyra, 59, were joined by their daughter Sosie, 32, Travis, 35, and his stunning long-time partner, Angelina Sambrotto, at the premiere of A Complete Unknown in Hollywood, the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic.

Making a rare red carpet appearance together, Travis and Angelina posed alongside his family at the Dolby Theatre – and Angelina certainly made a lasting impression.

The FX make-up artist and burlesque performer looked incredible wearing a tight-fitting black latex dress that boasted a huge cut-out across her chest and exposed her multiple tattoos.

Angelina wore her raven hair down with short, blunt bangs, black lipstick, and heavily lined eyes that popped against her porcelain complexion.

Travis looked equally as edgy in his all-black ensemble, featuring smart black pants, a loose-fit T-shirt, and a blazer with his long black hair resting just past his shoulders.

The couple looked like a goth dream as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for photographers.

Kevin and Kyra kept their looks casual in denim jeans, shirt, and jacket combos, while Sosie was in stark contrast to Angelina, wearing a vivid red, fishtail dress.

Travis and Angelina, who also owns a cosmetics line, celebrated their fourth anniversary in August, with the musician paying a touching tribute to his lady love on Instagram.

Travis posted a round of loved-up photo booth snaps featuring Angelina, alongside the sweet message: "Here's to four years with you my darling. I'd love for the opportunity for at least four more if you'll have me."

Angelina also took to Instagram with her own tribute to Travis, sharing a black-and-white photo of them in their usual goth-esque gear.

She wrote: "If this is what 4 years is like with you, please sign me up for many many more," adding: "Happy anniversary you perfect man, cat dad, partner, friend and biggest cutie patootie I know. I love you more than you know."

On Angelina's birthday last year, Travis made his feelings for his girlfriend crystal clear when he wrote: "Anyone can find a 'partner' not everyone finds someone who truly loves their manic, clumsy, moody, carnivorous, anxious, crazy selves unconditionally.

"Thank you for taking me as I am @angiealaska I love you so much. Happy birthday from me and the furry (and one weird and bald) kids."

Angie responded with her own comment: "Thank you my perfect human. I love you so much."

Meanwhile, Travis will soon be working with his family again after they all signed on for a new horror-comedy movie titled Family Movie.

The film is a collaborative effort as not only are Kevin and Kyra directing and starring in the movie alongside their children, but all four of them will produce for Mixed Breed Films alongside Norman Golightly at Dark Castle Entertainment.



According to Variety, Family Movie "follows an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher.

"As the production spirals comically out of control, they realize the only solution to keep filming is to cover up the murder, by any means necessary."