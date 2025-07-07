Anne Hathaway's sheer jewel-covered look fits right in at a museum

Anne Hathaway is the latest star of the cover of Vogue for their August 2025 issue, and her breathtaking photo shoot for the fashion magazine is one to die for.

The gorgeous pictures featured the movie star posing next to iconic works of art in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In the main photograph, the actress sported a sleek Givenchy two-piece next to a John Singer Sargent artwork. Her black crop top was texturized, and it was paired with a satin black skirt with a gigantic bow, and black satin gloves.

© Shutterstock Anne is Vogue's August 2025 cover star

Anne's makeup was kept simple, with a light powder pink lipstick as her straight black hair was tossed to the back. The second picture showcased a dazzling transparent top with dozens of big gems and diamonds connected together. The top stole the show, as the look was completed with simple black pants. Scroll below to see.

© Getty Images Anne photoshoot for Vogue took place at the MET Museum in New York

The actress' bold pose also commanded attention, as she provided a powerful look with her legs spread out. The final look in the posted carousel set, featured the star going down the steps in front of the museum in a long, beautiful gold dress, with an open slit on the thigh, and a black satin bow at the waist.

To finish off the look, Anne sported black satin gloves and black heels with ballerina shoe-shaped tips. The museum photoshoot didn't end there. Another carousel set on the brand's social media displayed the actress standing on a wooden box in front of a piece of abstract artwork.

© Getty Images Anne posed in a gorgeous sheer gem top for the shoot

Anne's black and white outfit's color-blocking was similar to Franz Kline's painting. A second photo in the set showed Anne carefully looking at Amy Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama, while she sported a tailored blazer and pencil skirt, with slits on both the top and bottom.

© Getty Images Anne's fashion has been a showstopper over her decades-long career

Vogue also stuck to the floral theme for Anne's August cover. The Princess Diaries actress was seen wearing a strapless satin white dress with flowers, which hugged the star's neck, in front of a tall tree in the background.

The fashionista previously revealed to Vogue who her unexpected style inspiration is, and she stated: "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z. It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion. They really hit it just right where they have a great time with it, but they define themselves by themselves. Their relationship with [fashion], the way it's received, it's a really, really fun dance."