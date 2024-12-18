Katy Perry's radically 'different' look explained after new red carpet appearance

Katy Perry's new style has certainly turned some heads, as the singer hit the red carpet for iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 presented by Capital One on Monday, December 16.

The 40-year-old pop star wore a revealing sheer sleeveless red dress with a sequined bandeau top and matching wrap skirt, with her jet black locks styled into beachy curls and a dark plum lip.

Katy has embraced a bolder look in her new album era, marked by more body-baring ensembles that show off her toned physique, plus the occasional darker glam.

Her 143 aesthetic was defined by the cover art for its lead single "Woman's World," in which she wore robotic prosthetic legs paired with a white bikini top, although some of her new style can be attributed to a change in lifestyle that the singer has spoken about as well, including a rigorous new training regimen.

Amish Patel, Leading Aesthetics Trainer, award-winning Aesthetics Practitioner & Skincare Expert at Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic, spoke with HELLO! about the conversation behind Katy's new glow, and offered: "Katy's different look is down to weight loss — it's natural to lose weight in the face as a consequence of body weight loss."

"So I think what we are seeing is not so much aesthetic 'tweakments' or surgery, but more loss of volume in the face," he continued, further clarifying that it's likely down to new stylistic choices.

© Getty Images Katy attended iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 presented by Capital One

"Her facial features don't appear to have changed. However, the weight loss combined with this bold make-up look and striking dress does make her look different from her appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs."

Katy has made a departure from her previous candy-coated brand which she'd popularized during the Teenage Dream era in favor of a more mature and sultry style for 143, also a shift from the maternal and floral patterns that dictated her previous Smile era, when she was pregnant with her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The "Roar" singer has reportedly lost as much as 20lbs in recent months, which can be credited to her cutting out processed sugar from her diet. During the filming of her latest ITV special Night of a Lifetime, she admitted that she didn't enjoy working out in the traditional sense.

© Jack Bridgland Her single art for "Woman's World" signaled a shift in her style

"Well, I hate working out. I actually do," she told the crowd. "You know what I love to do, I love to dance, swim, and do things that don't feel like working out."

She also playfully addressed some of the speculation around her new toned physique, adding: I hear that my biceps were going around the internet. So that's a little bit from my swimming, I will say I am quite a good swimmer."

© Getty Images "You know what I love to do, I love to dance, swim, and do things that don't feel like working out."

Katy will be heading out on the Lifetimes Tour in support of her new record, and continued: "But seriously it's been a while since I have been on tour and by the time I go on tour it will be eight years. So, I actually probably should go to the gym. The tour is going to be a dance party, and everyone is invited."

Plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos also shut down any contemplation over Katy receiving surgery, also saying to HELLO!: "This is pure weight loss and sudden weight loss affects the face more than the body."

© Getty Images The singer will soon be heading on her sixth headlining concert tour

He shared his own take on others trying to "counteract" the effects of aging with cosmetic procedures like fillers, dubbing it "absolutely the wrong thing to do" due to the way facial structures change over the years.