Willow Smith reveals her many facial piercings in new filter-free selfie

Willow Smith has rocked a variety of changes to her appearance and style over the years, but one thing has remained consistent — her love of the bold.

The singer-songwriter, 24, notably has quite a few piercings, with her latest fresh-faced selfie putting several of them on full display.

Willow took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of herself in a car, dressed in a simple black crop-top with her hair down and a colorful necklace.

© Getty Images Willow took to social media with a glimpse of her facial piercings

Her selfie in particular showed off the four little rings she sported in her right ear, which has her lobes, cartilage and tragus pierced, plus her septum piercing, a nose ring in each nostril, and her lower lip piercing.

Each of the pieces sported a bit of her individual flair, styled out in gold without too many flashy jewelry pieces to draw attention, some of which get accessorized further for red carpet events.

Apart from piercings, Willow is also a fan of tattoos, with the inscription on her neck visible above the necklace in her selfie as well. The "Whip My Hair" singer's very first piece of body art came in 2020 to mark her 20th birthday, an outline of the Seed of Life on her left arm.

© Instagram The fresh-faced selfie put her lip, nose and ear piercings on display

She recalled how her father Will Smith reacted to the tattoo on an episode of Red Table Talk. "I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path, and I love you.'" The singer also has a large Metatron's Cube on her left arm.

One of her most memorable pieces of ink came on that same episode when she, her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris each got tattoos on the air. To represent their three generations, they each got a lotus flower in different stages of bloom.

"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus,'" the Grammy nominee explained on the show while getting inked.

© Instagram The singer will drop the occasional selfie showcasing her natural beauty

"From the bud to the blossom to the bloom, I feel like [it] expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I'm the youngest, my mom is the middle, and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus."

In 2021, Willow got a tattoo of the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand, writing on social media at the time: "THANK YOU for adorning me with this beautiful representation of Saraswati (सरस्वती), the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning." She also has a variety of smaller tattoos like animals and floral pieces on other parts of her body.

Willow is a devout follower of several Hindu deities, many of whom she draws inspiration from for not only her tattoos, but also her aesthetic and music. She spoke with Allure specifically about her love for Saraswati.

© Instagram Willow has spoken frequently about drawing inspiration from the spiritual and natural world

"She's a Hindu goddess of knowledge and creativity," she explained. "She's pictured sitting inside of a lotus playing a sitar. I really connected with that, because I have always been so interested in the pursuit of knowledge and also virtuosic skill in music."

"Also, Radha, who's basically Krishna's other half," Willow continued. "She's a beautiful representation of the divine feminine energy. There's so many, but those are two that I really love."