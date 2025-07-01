Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willow Smith reveals her many facial piercings in new filter-free selfie
Subscribe
Willow Smith reveals her many facial piercings in new filter-free selfie
Willow Smitharrives at the Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Willow Smith reveals her many facial piercings in new filter-free selfie

The empathogen singer is the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Willow Smith has rocked a variety of changes to her appearance and style over the years, but one thing has remained consistent — her love of the bold.

The singer-songwriter, 24, notably has quite a few piercings, with her latest fresh-faced selfie putting several of them on full display.

Willow took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of herself in a car, dressed in a simple black crop-top with her hair down and a colorful necklace.

Willow Smith attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Willow took to social media with a glimpse of her facial piercings

Her selfie in particular showed off the four little rings she sported in her right ear, which has her lobes, cartilage and tragus pierced, plus her septum piercing, a nose ring in each nostril, and her lower lip piercing.

Each of the pieces sported a bit of her individual flair, styled out in gold without too many flashy jewelry pieces to draw attention, some of which get accessorized further for red carpet events.

Apart from piercings, Willow is also a fan of tattoos, with the inscription on her neck visible above the necklace in her selfie as well. The "Whip My Hair" singer's very first piece of body art came in 2020 to mark her 20th birthday, an outline of the Seed of Life on her left arm.

Willow Smith takes a selfie inside a car, shared on Instagram Stories© Instagram
The fresh-faced selfie put her lip, nose and ear piercings on display

She recalled how her father Will Smith reacted to the tattoo on an episode of Red Table Talk. "I showed it to him and he said, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path, and I love you.'" The singer also has a large Metatron's Cube on her left arm.

One of her most memorable pieces of ink came on that same episode when she, her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris each got tattoos on the air. To represent their three generations, they each got a lotus flower in different stages of bloom.

"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus,'" the Grammy nominee explained on the show while getting inked. 

Willow Smith sitting in the car © Instagram
The singer will drop the occasional selfie showcasing her natural beauty

"From the bud to the blossom to the bloom, I feel like [it] expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I'm the youngest, my mom is the middle, and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus."

In 2021, Willow got a tattoo of the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand, writing on social media at the time: "THANK YOU for adorning me with this beautiful representation of Saraswati (सरस्वती), the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning." She also has a variety of smaller tattoos like animals and floral pieces on other parts of her body.

Willow is a devout follower of several Hindu deities, many of whom she draws inspiration from for not only her tattoos, but also her aesthetic and music. She spoke with Allure specifically about her love for Saraswati.

willow smith selfie© Instagram
Willow has spoken frequently about drawing inspiration from the spiritual and natural world

"She's a Hindu goddess of knowledge and creativity," she explained. "She's pictured sitting inside of a lotus playing a sitar. I really connected with that, because I have always been so interested in the pursuit of knowledge and also virtuosic skill in music." 

"Also, Radha, who's basically Krishna's other half," Willow continued. "She's a beautiful representation of the divine feminine energy. There's so many, but those are two that I really love."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Willow Smith tends to brand new hairdo in candid moment

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More