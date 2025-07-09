Grey's Anatomy star almost bares all in nearly-naked dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Walsh left very little to the imagination when she rocked up to Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress that exposed plenty of her naked skin.

The Grey's Anatomy star, 57, almost bared all at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture show, wearing a long white gown that featured a dramatic cutout, splitting down the front to show off her cleavage, stomach, and pelvis.

PFW

Kate appeared to be wearing no underwear and posed confidently with her toned physique on display.

While the dress was eye-catching enough, Kate opted for some blinding accessories, wearing a cuff bracelet and oversized ring that were both adorned with a huge blue jewel.

© WireImage Kate looked incredible in her revealing dress

Showing off the outfit's intricate collar, Kate wore her hair swept back in an updo and highlighted her gorgeous face with rosy blush and glossy lips.

The actress shared several photos of her look on Instagram, writing: "Paris, mon cher… u bring the fashion, I'll bring the #Catwalk baby."

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "You look breathtakingly beautiful, you just left me speechless. You look like an angel. ABSOLUTE QUEEN OF THE WORLD."

A second said: "You look incredibly beautiful, Kate." A third added: "Heaven called, they're missing a Goddess. Last known location: Paris, France."

Kate prides herself on taking good care of her health, telling Coveteur in 2022: "I'm a big proponent of taking care of myself and I feel like I'm just getting started in terms of beauty and health."

© WireImage Kate exposed her cleavage, stomach, and pelvis

Speaking to Yahoo Life that same year, Kate explained: "I feel like I've come out of the womb with a 27-inch waist. I want to look good, and I want to feel good…but as you age, your body changes."

She added: "It's so typical. When you're a little kid, you're like, 'I want to look like that, like a woman.' And when you're older, you're like, 'I want to look like I did at 13.'

"It's just about radical acceptance, and my thing is just health and taking good care of yourself."

© Getty Images Kate accessorized with a large ring and bracelet

Right to age

Kate believes that "aging is our right" and has opted against cosmetic procedures like Botox to help maintain a youthful appearance.

"Genetically, my mom is Italian, so she has great skin. I've always said, look, if I had a different skin type, I may have been Botoxing the heck out of my face, but I don't," she said.

© Getty Images Kate added a small pair of sunglasses

"I can't judge it, so I just detach and watch it from an anthropological standpoint…For me, I don't want to send the message that 'you're not OK, you're not OK to get wrinkles.'

"We want to look and feel our best, but aging is our right. It's a little strange and it makes me a little sad. There's a lot of looks out there, but there's this smooth look … it's a little Blade Runner."