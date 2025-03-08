Harper Beckham's 'enchanting' £3k necklace at Paris Fashion Week

At just 13, Harper Beckham is no stranger to sitting front row at Fashion Week shows.

Before she could even walk, the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham sat alongside Anna Wintour to watch her mother's catwalk shows, and over the years she has honed a trademark look she always wears to the sophisticated soirees.

Friday night was no different, with Harper sitting alongside dad David, brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham and their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

© Instagram Harper Beckham sat front row with her dad and Anna Wintour

Wearing her now signature style, Harper donned a brown silk dress from her mother's collection, a design she has worn on several occasions in colours including soft pink and baby blue.

© GC Images Harper looked elegant wearing a blush pink dress from her mum's collection

The teenager accessorised with some seriously high-end jewellery, but she swapped her usual Van Cleef and Arpels designs for something a little different on this occasion.

In the past, Harper has worn the brand's vintage 'Alhambra' style that retails for around £8k online, but last night she opted for the less expensive £3k Mini Butterfly Pendant by exclusive jewellery brand Graff.

© Getty Harper has a trademark look at 13

The beautiful design is made from 18-carat yellow gold, with each gleaming wing delicately angled, introducing a beautiful sense of volume.

Harper Beckham's Graff necklace

The brand says of the necklace: "Embellished with a Graff diamond, this enchanting golden butterfly has been finessed by our master craftsmen to reflect the light from its polished wings and display the strong, clean edges that are a signature of every Graff jewel."

Harper frequently wears butterfly designs, with the delicate insect said to represent transformation, rebirth and new beginnings. The youngest of the Beckham brood even once applied a temporary butterfly tattoo, twinning with her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

© Instagram Nicola and Harper debuted matching butterfly tattoos

As well as her pretty butterfly necklace, Harper also wore a selection of dainty bracelets around her wrists, including what looks like a Cartier Love Bracelet, retailing at £4,450 for the lightweight design she appears to own.

© Getty Images Harper wore her signature style

Harper's signature style

Victoria Beckham's daughter has a strong sense of her own style. While silk slip dresses are her occasion wear of choice, her off-duty ensembles are always similar too, comprising baggy skater-style jeans and casual T-shirts.

© Getty Images Harper loves a casual look

Of Harper's style and love os her brand's silk dresses, VB told The Telegraph: "They suit her and they're appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

With Victoria's style shifting noticeably over the years, we can't wait to see how Harper's own fashion identity develops as she grows up. One thing is for sure – she has a huge archive to borrow from, with VB saying: "I'm not too precious [about people borrowing my clothes," before adding: "Unless it's Hermes. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I tell her 'not just yet,'."

© Instagram Harper Beckham likes to borrow fro Victoria

She contined: "I love my clothes and I look after my clothes, but I think that clothes are also there to be enjoyed," the 50-year-old told Anna Wintour during an onstage chat. "if one of the young kids wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boy's girlfriends, that's flattery, right? Because they're significantly younger than me, so that's good."