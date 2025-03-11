Paris Jackson highlights never-ending legs in new photos — wait til you see her outfits

Paris Jackson gave a master class on style transformations while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended several shows during the buzzy week, including presentations for Stella McCartney, Chloé, and Vivienne Westwood, as well as the star-studded Grand Diner du Louvre.

Now, as Paris Fashion Week comes to an end this March 11, the "hit your knees" singer has shared a round-up of all her different looks.

Following the ultra-busy week, Paris took to Instagram and posted a photo carousel thanking all of her entourage that made her many of her looks possible.

She first shared a black-and-white selfie with what appears to be members of her team, followed by some snapshots of her in her epic Iris Van Herpen dress that she wore to the Grand Diner du Louvre event.

Next were photos of her various outfits, including some sheer ensembles, a mini bubble skirt she wore for the Chloé show, plus an epic, Chappell Roan-esque make-up look where her face is painted white, save for bright yellow eyeshadow and hot pink blush and lipstick.

"All in a days work… or week," Paris wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about her outfits.

"You are so beautiful omg!!" Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis wrote, as others followed suit with: "This Vivienne Westwood look is the best I've seen ever! Killed it!" and: "Always beautiful, always elegant," as well as: "You look stunning and your smile is everything."

Scroll below for more photos of Paris' fashion week looks.

1/ 5 © Corbis via Getty Images Grand Diner Du Louvre Paris in Iris Van Herpen.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Stella McCartney She rocked a sheer dress and natural make-up for the Stella McCartney show.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Chloé In Chloé's signature bohemian style.

4/ 5 © Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Hotel Costes Another sheer moment for dinner at the iconic hotel.