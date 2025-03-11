Jaden Smith wears gender-fluid look with plunging neckline as he steps out in Paris

Jaden Smith is never one to shy away from a bold outfit choice.

His latest is no exception, as he stepped out during Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, which was also attended by Jennifer Connelly, Ava DuVernay, Shay Mitchell, the Haim sisters, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Emma Stone, among others.

The "RITMO" singer, 26, is the youngest son of Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who also share daughter Willow Smith, 24, as well as Trey Smith, 32, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's son with ex Sheree Zampino.

For the star-studded PFW show, Jaden wore what appears to be a women's tweed jacket, a black-and-white number with voluminous, quarter-length sleeves, cinched at the waist.

Jaden left its top buttons open, exposing the layered gold necklaces adorning his chest, and styled the look with straight, light blue jeans, an ornate version of Louis Vuitton's signature Petite Malle bag, plus heeled black boots.

This isn't the first more feminine look that the Karate Kid actor wears recently, as just some days ago, also during PFW, he wore a similar, peplum-like leather jacket paired with black trousers for the LVMH Prize event.

© WireImage Jaden is a longtime ambassador of Louis Vuitton

He also recently made headlines for his look for the Grammys, for which he wore a black castle atop his head, his face peeking out from one of the walls. While the rest of his look, a classic suit, was also Louis Vuitton, his headpiece was designed by Romanian brand ABODI, and retails for just over $4,600.

Inspired by Transylvanian history, specifically vampire castles and gothic architecture, the brand later wrote on social media of the head-turning piece: "Jaden Smith wore ABODI's iconic 'Vampire Castle' sculptural headpiece. We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards. The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

© Getty The singer attended the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show

The brand's founder and art director Dora Abodi also wrote in a statement: "The fields of fashion and music are intended for enjoyment and the pursuit of creativity, allowing individuals to express themselves freely and experience life and art to the fullest."

© Getty Images He also attended the LVMH prize event in a similar look

"The ABODI now famous Transylvania, serves as a symbol of audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends," she continued. "It functions as a medium to recall one's childhood and to retain a sense of playfulness and borderless creativity in relation to shapes, fabrics, concepts, colours, textures, fashion, and art."

© Getty Images Jaden's look for the Grammys

"Furthermore, it facilitates the establishment of creative partnerships and the cultivation of individuals who serve as sources of inspiration and motivation. ABODI, as an art and fashion forward project, has always represented more than a mere fashion brand; it is a designation that bears the family name, and a space where like-minded creatives can congregate."

"The establishment of an autonomous and creative domain where ABODI Transylvania's legendary creatures, including myself, can freely create and feel at home, has been a long-standing ambition. The sense of elation and gratitude is profound," it concludes.