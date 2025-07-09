Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is so cute in 'bring your daughter to work day' picture
Michelle Keegan poses in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England. © Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Michelle and Mark Wright's daughter has been so busy lately!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan is officially a super mum! The stunning actress is currently filming an all-new secret project, and the wife of Mark Wright has been sharing behind-the-scenes snippets on Instagram.

The former Coronation Street star has her fabulous cousin, Katie Fearnhough, to help with babysitting duties, and the fashion influencer shared a delightful snap of the tot, looking so cute and chic in a frilly hat, watching as her mother performed on set. 

Katie penned: "Watching her mummy" as the bubba held up her hands with glee. How cute?

Michelle Keegan's cousin shared a lovely snapshot of Palma watching her mother at work© @katiefearnehoughx
Katie has been spending quality time with Palma over the last few days.

Katie cuddled Palma in a sweet video© katiefearnehoughx

 At the weekend, Katie posted a sweet video, where she can be seen idyllically sitting on a park bench, cradling the tot, in a lovely smocked outfit which was by Jojo Maman Bébé.

Palma was seen with a lovely striped top on as she enjoyed a 'girls' night'© katiefearnehoughx

Palma has been getting in some girl time - also enjoying a "girls' night in" too. Katie showed a setup, which featured a gorgeous table of "picky bits," alongside a bouquet of blooms, and nestled on the sofa was Palma, looking as chic as ever in a trendy striped outfit.

Michelle Keegan in polka dot dress holding baby Palma who is wearing white dress with pink flowers© Instagram

As always, Palma's face was artfully covered. Michelle and her husband Mark Wright haven't officially commented on the fact that they have collectively chosen to keep their daughter's face from social media, but they have done so since she was born.

Mark Wright was criticised by fans for his Instagram post© Instagram

Mark Wright, the proud dad

Palma's dad, former TOWIE star Mark, 38, has been vocal about becoming a father. When he returned to his stint on Heart Radio, he told his co-star Olly Murs: "Mate, it's actually hard to put it into words. I'll start by saying it's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

mark wright with baby daughter Palma © Instagram

Remarking on holding his daughter for the first time, Mark went on to say: "It gets me emotional now thinking about it, everything else goes out the window and it's made me realise what life is all about."

Mark Wright holds his baby daughter© Intagram

The father-of-one later refreshingly added: "It is the best thing ever. Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2am, nightmare."

We've all been there, Mark!

