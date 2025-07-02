Michelle Keegan's baby Palma reveals more of her face than ever in stylish new outfit

Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma has just celebrated her three-month birthday, and we have loved seeing adorable snippets from various members of her family online.

The Our Girl actress has chosen to keep her daughter's face from social media, but we noticed a new batch of pictures that featured on her grandmother, Carol Wright's, account, and it shows more of her face than ever before.

Balancing her granddaughter on her lap, who looks as chic as ever in a white collared babygrow and pink blanket, you can see more of her head and tiny ears, as well as a little of her fair hair. How adorable!

© @Carol Wright Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma

The proud grandmother shared pictures of her grandchildren on the big family holiday the Wrights partook in earlier this month, and said in the caption, which appeared on her social media portal, she wrote: "A very lucky Grandma & Grandad. What a gorgeous holiday we had as a family last week at @so_sotogrande @allinclusivecollection was so lovely to have us all together, watching the children play every day. The resort was perfect for the family, so many memories were made."

Palma's Cotswolds trip

Michelle and Mark went to the Cotswolds over the weekend and thoroughly enjoyed their staycation with their daughter. Fool Me Once actress Michelle shared some snaps from their time out in the picturesque part of England, and it looked like a dreamy visit.

The 37-year-old's carousel of photographs revealed her rocking a summer-ready white co-ord, and of course, one little snapshot of Palma in particular was uber cute.

© @michellekeegan Michelle looked lovely in the Cotswolds with baby Palma

Michelle can be seen standing on a bridge, gazing over the river in a pair of trendy sunglasses, while holding a black pushchair. Peeking out from behind the pushchair's hood, fans could see the bubba's two little feet poking out. Aww!

Palma celebrated her 3 month anniversary last month

Fans loved the baby's cameo appearance. One follower said: "Gorgeous and love the picture with the pushchair, you can just see two tiny feet. So cute", to which Michelle responded: "Oh yeah, just noticed that," with a crying laughing face surrounded by hearts emojis.

A second follower wrote: "Aw Michelle what a beautiful place and I love your outfit."