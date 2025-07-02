Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's baby Palma reveals more of her face than ever in stylish new outfit
Subscribe
Michelle Keegan's baby Palma reveals more of her face than ever in stylish new outfit
Michelle Keegan at the NTAs© Getty

Michelle Keegan's baby Palma reveals more of her face than ever in stylish new outfit

Baby Palma looked so sweet in her summer attire

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma has just celebrated her three-month birthday, and we have loved seeing adorable snippets from various members of her family online.

The Our Girl actress has chosen to keep her daughter's face from social media, but we noticed a new batch of pictures that featured on her grandmother, Carol Wright's, account, and it shows more of her face than ever before.

Balancing her granddaughter on her lap, who looks as chic as ever in a white collared babygrow and pink blanket, you can see more of her head and tiny ears, as well as a little of her fair hair. How adorable!

Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma© @Carol Wright
Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma

The proud grandmother shared pictures of her grandchildren on the big family holiday the Wrights partook in earlier this month, and said in the caption, which appeared on her social media portal, she wrote: "A very lucky Grandma & Grandad. What a gorgeous holiday we had as a family last week at @so_sotogrande @allinclusivecollection was so lovely to have us all together, watching the children play every day. The resort was perfect for the family, so many memories were made."

Palma's Cotswolds trip

Michelle and Mark went to the Cotswolds over the weekend and thoroughly enjoyed their staycation with their daughter. Fool Me Once actress Michelle shared some snaps from their time out in the picturesque part of England, and it looked like a dreamy visit.

The 37-year-old's carousel of photographs revealed her rocking a summer-ready white co-ord, and of course, one little snapshot of Palma in particular was uber cute.

Michelle looked lovely in the Cotswolds with baby Palma© @michellekeegan
Michelle looked lovely in the Cotswolds with baby Palma

Michelle can be seen standing on a bridge, gazing over the river in a pair of trendy sunglasses, while holding a black pushchair. Peeking out from behind the pushchair's hood, fans could see the bubba's two little feet poking out. Aww!

Michelle Keegan's baby Palma in a heart-print onesie next to wooden boards saying 3 months
Palma celebrated her 3 month anniversary last month

Fans loved the baby's cameo appearance. One follower said: "Gorgeous and love the picture with the pushchair, you can just see two tiny feet. So cute", to which Michelle responded: "Oh yeah, just noticed that," with a crying laughing face surrounded by hearts emojis.

A second follower wrote: "Aw Michelle what a beautiful place and I love your outfit."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More