Michelle Keegan's baby Palma wears £19 fruity dress as she cuddles her 'Pops'

Michelle Keegan's daughter, whom she welcomed at the start of 2025, once again looked not only adorable but super fashionable, as her grandmother, Carol Wright, shared a new picture of the tot on holiday.

In the picture, Little Palma can be seen cuddling up to her grandad Mark Snr., the father of her daddy, Mark Wright, surrounded by her family.

Carol and her husband were pictured on their sun-soaked holiday, surrounded by their grandchildren - Jessica Wright's son, Prestley, Joshai Wright's two sons, Joshua and Dustin, and of course, the newest addition to the family, three-month-old Palma.

© carolwright1 Carol and Mark Wright with their grandchildren - Palma, Prestley, Joshua and Dustin

Mother-of-four Carol penned alongside the sweet snap: "What a wonderful trip with my special people. You can’t beat a family holiday, memories made with my darlings. Grandma and Pops loved every minute. @so_sotogrande."

'Pink Cherry Gingham Flutter Sleeve 100% Cotton Dress' £19. Jojo Maman Bebe

Palma wore a delightful dress from Jojo Maman Bebe, the brand she has regularly been seen in since she was born. She wore the label's 'Pink Cherry Gingham Flutter Sleeve 100% Cotton Dress', which costs just £19. The jersey pink gingham dress had short flutter sleeves, the kitsch cherry print, and a relaxed round neckline. The twirl-worthy design has an easy, breezy fit that looks both comfortable and pretty.

© Instagram Michelle has protected Palma's privacy since birth

As always, Mark and Michelle have done a careful job of protecting their daughter's privacy, ensuring her face isn't on show in any photos.

© Instagram Carol bonded with her granddaughter Palma

Carol is one proud grandmother and has subtly shared some lovely, special moments between her and her new granddaughter over the past few weeks.

© Instagram Carol is a very proud grandmother

Earlier this month, Carol uploaded a picture of herself cradling Palma, as she perched on a sun lounger during the baby's first overseas trip. Palma looked so sweet, flexing her teeny toes as she bonded with her grandmother. She penned "Nanny & Palma," followed by a white heart emoji.

Palma's arrival

Mark and Michelle, who married in 2015, welcomed their first child together back in March. To announce their joyous family news, the pair shared a black-and-white picture of their newborn daughter dressed in a crochet dress and a matching bonnet.

A joint caption read: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25".